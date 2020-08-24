Left Menu
Rupee makes U-turn, logs steep 52 paise gains against US dollar

It finally closed at 74.32, gaining 52 paise over its previous close against the American unit. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.15 per cent at 93.11.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Making a sharp U-turn, the rupee soared 52 paise to settle at 74.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, in line with upbeat domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows. Besides, weaker American dollar against key global currencies also supported the Indian unit.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 74.91 against the US dollar but regained strength as the session progressed. It oscillated between a high of 74.31 and low of 74.91 during the day. It finally closed at 74.32, gaining 52 paise over its previous close against the American unit.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.15 per cent at 93.11. Exchange data showed that overseas investors bought Rs 410.16 crore shares on a net basis on Friday.

Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 0.60 per cent higher at USD 45.20 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex zoomed about 357 points to trade at 38,792 towards the fag-end of the session; and the NSE Nifty gained nearly 114 points to 11,486.

