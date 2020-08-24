Left Menu
Telangana urges Centre to expedite Warangal airport work under UDAN

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:28 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI): Telangana has requested the Centre to expedite the Warangal airport work under the UDAN scheme. The state government also sought expediting the survey process of all the proposed airports in the state, an official release said on Monday.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao with B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, called on Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge)for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation today in the national capital, it said. The state minister raised issues relating to Municipal Administration and Urban Development and also sought release of funds under key central sector schemes amounting to Rs 2537.81 crore.

Discussions were held on release of funds under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(urban)) amounting to Rs 1184.8 crore and Rs 783.75 croreunder 15th Finance Commission for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, among others, the release said. The Telangana minister also explained the various projects, which are in completion stage, taken up by the state government to provide basic amenities such as public toilets, dumpyard and sewage treatment plant in urban bodies.PTI GDK BN WELCOME GDK BN WELCOME

