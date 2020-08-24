Left Menu
Development News Edition

RashaKelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation Makes It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by 'Be a Girl' Initiative, for the second time as she was selected to be One of Most Influential African Women by New African Magazine, UK, 2019.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:44 IST
RashaKelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation Makes It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President, Merck More Than a Mother; One of 100 Most Influential Africans 2019 & 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by 'Be a Girl' Initiative, for the second time as she was selected to be One of Most Influential African Women by New African Magazine, UK, 2019. https://100women.avancemedia.org/2020-honourees/

RashaKelej has been recognized for her efforts through Merck Foundation programs to train thousands of African doctors, to support African communities during Coronavirus lockdown and to empower girls in education so that they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams through "Educating Linda" program. This is for the second time, as she made the 100 Most Influential Africans (women and men) in 2019 by New African Magazine, UK, for empowering women in general and infertile women in particular through the "Merck More Than a Mother" campaign, which is a historic movement that aims to empower childless and infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mind-sets. Dr. RashaKelej is very well respected in the African Communities at all levels and this for her dedication and passion to unleash the potential of young Africans and her coherent strategy and implementation of serious programs that shape the Public healthcare landscape in Africa positively. More than a thousand young doctors from 35 countries have benefited from unique opportunities of specialty education in many fields such as diabetes, cardiovascular, endocrinology, sexual and reproductive medicines, respiratory, acute medicines, oncology, fertility, embryology, and scientific research.

Expressing gratitude on the recognition, Dr. RashaKelej emphasized, "I feel honored and proud to receive this recognition and to be included in this prestigious list among such renowned African women from all spheres of life. This is an important recognition not only for me but to Merck Foundation and our team. As an African and an Egyptian woman, I have a great passion for improving access to equitable and quality healthcare solutions for all Africans. I am very lucky to work as CEO of Merck Foundation as I am empowered by them to realize our unique vision through such successful pan African programs in partnership with African First Ladies, to contribute to the future of these girls as part of our signature campaign "Merck More Than a Mother". I strongly believe that empowering women starts with education, to enable them to be healthier, stronger, and independent." "This recognition will also encourage and motivate me to empower the talented girls of my beautiful continent. I promise to use my influence to support and empower women, support girl child education, and build healthcare capacity in Africa, Asia and beyond", added Dr. RashaKelej.

The list has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries, chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, philanthropy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment. It includes many famous names like; H. E. Monica Geingos, The First Lady of Namibia; H.E. Elene Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia, amongst others. Dr. RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and president of "Merck More Than a Mother" was recognized last year as one of most influential Africans in 2019 to acknowledge her efforts to empower infertile women through the historic campaign "Merck More Than a Mother".

She has been able to work in long term partnerships with 18 African First Ladies as Ambassadors of Merck More Than a Mother to build local healthcare capacity, empower girls in education and break infertility stigma across the continent. RashaKelej Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelejRasha/

RashaKelej Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/rashakelej RashaKelej Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/rasha_kelej

For more information on Merck Foundation, please visit: www.merck-foundation.com To view the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, please visit:

https://100women.avancemedia.org/2020-honourees/ This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned. The Charit hospital said in a statement Monday that the team of doctors who have been examining Navalny since he was admitted Saturday h...

Adityanath attends foundation-stone laying ceremony for SIDBI's green building in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday virtually attended stone-laying foundation ceremony of Small Industries Development Bank of Indias SIDBI new green building. He said, This new concept of SIDBIs green building, reflects...

Shreyams Kumar wins RS bypoll from Kerala

M V Shreyams Kumar, state president of the ruling LDF ally Loktantrik Janata Party, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala in the bypoll held here on Monday to fill the vacancy caused by the death of his father and media baron M P Veere...

Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter

Indias main opposition Congress party on Monday rejected a request from its leader, Sonia Gandhi, that she be allowed to step down, after a rare challenge to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which has dominated the party for seven decades. Earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020