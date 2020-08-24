Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at all-time highs on COVID-19 treatment hopes

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:06 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at all-time highs on COVID-19 treatment hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled new highs on Monday as a gain in Apple shares and U.S. approval for the emergency use of blood plasma in COVID-19 patients lifted treatment hopes and spurred bets of a quicker economic recovery.

The moves come ahead of the four-day Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump will be nominated to lead his party for four more years, kicking off the final sprint to Nov. 3 Election Day. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to use antibody-rich plasma from recovered patients was hailed by Trump and came a day after he accused it of impeding the rollout of treatments for political reasons.

The World Health Organization, however, was cautious about endorsing the treatment, citing "low quality" evidence that it works. "The stock market has a reputation of anticipating future events that gives people confidence there will be a 'normal' going forward because of the incredible amount of resources that have been put towards the pandemic," said Tom Plumb, chief investment officer at Plumb Funds in Madison, Wisconsin.

Ahead of the 4-for-1 share split, Apple Inc gained 0.9% to cross $500 per share for the first time, providing the biggest boost to the three main indexes. Economically-sensitive energy, financials and materials advanced more than any other major S&P sector.

Aiding market sentiment was a report the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the United States before election. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels on Friday, wrapping up four weeks of gains on bets that technology focused companies will emerge stronger from the pandemic and the economy will return to growth on continued monetary and fiscal support.

The Dow, however, is still about 5% below its February peak. Meanwhile, the next phase of coronavirus government aid remained elusive as top Democrats and Republicans continued to blame each other for stalled talks on the legislation.

A key event this week would be the address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole symposium, where he will talk on the monetary policy framework review. At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 273.67 points, or 0.98%, at 28,204.00, the S&P 500 was up 23.67 points, or 0.70%, at 3,420.83. The Nasdaq Composite was up 41.54 points, or 0.37%, at 11,353.34.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.86-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 44 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and 28 new lows.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

Telecom operators body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue AGR dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the rever...

Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other's citizens

Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu K...

New rules for Santa's grotto as trainees prepare for COVID Christmas

Trainee Santas in Britain are learning how to make traditional grottos COVID-safe this year, with festive red velvet masks, spaced seating and a contact-free transfer of gift to child.London entertainment company Ministry of Fun has been ru...

EXCLUSIVE-Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020