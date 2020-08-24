Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzlon board approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 4.4K cr under debt recast plan

In its meeting held on Monday, the board of directors of the company approved issuance of non-convertible debentures to an extent of Rs 4,453.01 crore on private placement basis to Suzlon Global Services Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, as part of restructuring of debts with the lenders, subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said in a BSE filing. It said the company and its subsidiaries have recently concluded a comprehensive debt restructuring and issued various convertible and optional securities pursuant to the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:53 IST
Suzlon board approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 4.4K cr under debt recast plan

Suzlon Energy's board on Monday approved the proposal to issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 4,453.01 crore under its debt restructuring plan. However, the company's board of directors have deferred approval of financial results for June quarter till August 28, 2020.

The approval of financial results was one of the agenda listed for the meeting scheduled on Monday. In its meeting held on Monday, the board of directors of the company approved issuance of non-convertible debentures to an extent of Rs 4,453.01 crore on private placement basis to Suzlon Global Services Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, as part of restructuring of debts with the lenders, subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said in a BSE filing.

It said the company and its subsidiaries have recently concluded a comprehensive debt restructuring and issued various convertible and optional securities pursuant to the same. The company and the auditors are in the process of finalising the valuation of such securities.

In view of the same, the meeting has been adjourned by the chairman to Friday (August 28) to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on a standalone and consolidated basis along with the auditors' limited review report, it added. The board also approved appointment of Per Hornung Pedersen as an independent director of the company for a second term of five years with effect from September 28, 2020 till September 27, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Pedersen has more than 40 years of experience in various managerial and executive positions, primarily with listed companies in the construction, packaging and telecom Industry. He is chairman of the board in PNE AG, Cuxhaven, an independent director in Swire Oilfield Services, London and senior advisor to McKinsey.

The board also informed that the 25th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 25, 2020 through video conferencing/other audio visual means. The trading window of the company, which is closed till Wednesday (August 26), would continue to remain closed till Sunday (August 30) and shall reopen on August 31, 2020, it added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Letter not dissent, but good suggestions given in Cong's interests: Ex-Pb CM Bhattal

Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, whose name figured in the list of 23 leaders, who demanded an active, full-time and visible party president, said on Monday that their communication should not b...

Norway's wealth fund chief gives up hedge fund stake to keep job

The wealthy businessman appointed to lead Norways 1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has agreed to transfer his stake in a hedge fund to a charitable foundation and restructure his other investments in a bid to keep his new job.Norges Banks...

Right after CWC meet, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, others meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Minutes after the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting concluded, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari arrived at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday. The meeting at Azads residence was held...

Spain's coronavirus cases top 400,000 after new surge last week

Spains cumulative tally of coronavirus cases hit 405,436 on Monday after a surge in infections last week, making it the worst week for infections since late March.The countrys health ministry added nearly 20,000 infections for last week aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020