A Grand Celebration for this Year's Ekam World Peace Festival

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekam World Peace Festival, the world's largest 7-day online Meditation festival was celebrated in a big way; over 10 million people participated in it from across the world. The festival is an initiation by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, the mystics & philosophers who have co-created Ekam. They have created several amazing spiritual journeys and festivals to celebrate the limitlessness and expansion in consciousness. The festival was commended by many reputed leaders of the world from various sectors of life. Each day 10 million meditators held a specific intention to cause the wholistic wellbeing of humanity, all life forms, and the Mother Earth. Meditating for Peace between nations, chief guest Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, said, "Every young person should go beyond the division of caste, class, community, and nationality and unite for the most marginalized and vulnerable children of the world." For peace between races and religion, chief guest Mr. Meng Foon, Race Relations' Commissioner for Human Rights from New Zealand appreciated the massive initiative of peace undertaken by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji and said, "Racial discrimination affects the social, cultural, and economic wellbeing of the community. Cultivating self-reflection and realizing the pain of others by placing ourselves in another's shoes will stop us from hurting them." During Peace for nature and wildlife, Mr. Erik Solheim, a former minister in Norway for the environment and international development, a winner of The Champion of the Earth Award, and Time magazine's Hero of the Environment award joined as the chief guest and said, "If we can realize the interconnection between earth and living beings, we would allow Mother Earth to thrive." He added, "I see and believe PM Modi is taking the right steps in that direction too." Meditating on Peace for women, and supporting the message on women by Sri Preethaji, chief guest Mithali Raj, the Captain of India's Women's Cricket Team said, "Peace is necessary for everyone and meditation is a sure way to peace." Also, Chief guest Saina Nehwal, World Badminton Champion emphasized on the benefits of remaining calm even though situations are stressful and demanding in one's life. She said that inner peace has been a critical factor in every single match she has won. On Peace for economic sufficiency, chief guest Mr. John L Petersen, a futurist, a speaker, and founder of Arlington University said that the world is on the verge of a massive paradigm shift. For the future to open up grand possibilities, humanity must become self-realized. On the final day during Peace meditation for collective human evolution, to the millions of peace meditators from across the world, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji said," Peace is either for all of us or for none of us." They shared the philosophy behind Ekam peace festival, "Ekam magnifies our intention for peace dispelling violence from the collective human consciousness." And on this occasion, chief guest Mr. Gregg Braden, a five-time New York Best Selling Author and scientist joined online to interact with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji. Speaking about the mystic geometrical structure of Ekam, he said, "These sacred geometrical structures are the physical representations of the innate patterns of the atoms in our bodies." The Ekam World Peace Festival is the largest meditation festival that impacts participants around the world. More than half a million students participated from Indian educational institutions, and 2000 organisations from more than 100 countries, and cities meditated for peace.

About Ekam Ekam, is a mystic meditation space situated 79 km from Tirupati, closer to Tada Highway, Andhra Pradesh. The word Ekam in Sanskrit refers to the highest state of non-dual consciousness that can be experienced. Ekam is a space where individuals from all faiths and backgrounds connect to universal intelligence, or the divine, and is known to have the power to dissolve obstacles and problems while helping you to manifest your intentions.