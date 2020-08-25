Left Menu
Development News Edition

A Grand Celebration for this Year's Ekam World Peace Festival

On the final day during Peace meditation for collective human evolution, to the millions of peace meditators from across the world, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji said," Peace is either for all of us or for none of us." They shared the philosophy behind Ekam peace festival, "Ekam magnifies our intention for peace dispelling violence from the collective human consciousness." And on this occasion, chief guest Mr. Gregg Braden, a five-time New York Best Selling Author and scientist joined online to interact with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:10 IST
A Grand Celebration for this Year's Ekam World Peace Festival

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekam World Peace Festival, the world's largest 7-day online Meditation festival was celebrated in a big way; over 10 million people participated in it from across the world. The festival is an initiation by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, the mystics & philosophers who have co-created Ekam. They have created several amazing spiritual journeys and festivals to celebrate the limitlessness and expansion in consciousness. The festival was commended by many reputed leaders of the world from various sectors of life. Each day 10 million meditators held a specific intention to cause the wholistic wellbeing of humanity, all life forms, and the Mother Earth. Meditating for Peace between nations, chief guest Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, said, "Every young person should go beyond the division of caste, class, community, and nationality and unite for the most marginalized and vulnerable children of the world." For peace between races and religion, chief guest Mr. Meng Foon, Race Relations' Commissioner for Human Rights from New Zealand appreciated the massive initiative of peace undertaken by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji and said, "Racial discrimination affects the social, cultural, and economic wellbeing of the community. Cultivating self-reflection and realizing the pain of others by placing ourselves in another's shoes will stop us from hurting them." During Peace for nature and wildlife, Mr. Erik Solheim, a former minister in Norway for the environment and international development, a winner of The Champion of the Earth Award, and Time magazine's Hero of the Environment award joined as the chief guest and said, "If we can realize the interconnection between earth and living beings, we would allow Mother Earth to thrive." He added, "I see and believe PM Modi is taking the right steps in that direction too." Meditating on Peace for women, and supporting the message on women by Sri Preethaji, chief guest Mithali Raj, the Captain of India's Women's Cricket Team said, "Peace is necessary for everyone and meditation is a sure way to peace." Also, Chief guest Saina Nehwal, World Badminton Champion emphasized on the benefits of remaining calm even though situations are stressful and demanding in one's life. She said that inner peace has been a critical factor in every single match she has won. On Peace for economic sufficiency, chief guest Mr. John L Petersen, a futurist, a speaker, and founder of Arlington University said that the world is on the verge of a massive paradigm shift. For the future to open up grand possibilities, humanity must become self-realized. On the final day during Peace meditation for collective human evolution, to the millions of peace meditators from across the world, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji said," Peace is either for all of us or for none of us." They shared the philosophy behind Ekam peace festival, "Ekam magnifies our intention for peace dispelling violence from the collective human consciousness." And on this occasion, chief guest Mr. Gregg Braden, a five-time New York Best Selling Author and scientist joined online to interact with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji. Speaking about the mystic geometrical structure of Ekam, he said, "These sacred geometrical structures are the physical representations of the innate patterns of the atoms in our bodies." The Ekam World Peace Festival is the largest meditation festival that impacts participants around the world. More than half a million students participated from Indian educational institutions, and 2000 organisations from more than 100 countries, and cities meditated for peace.

About Ekam Ekam, is a mystic meditation space situated 79 km from Tirupati, closer to Tada Highway, Andhra Pradesh. The word Ekam in Sanskrit refers to the highest state of non-dual consciousness that can be experienced. Ekam is a space where individuals from all faiths and backgrounds connect to universal intelligence, or the divine, and is known to have the power to dissolve obstacles and problems while helping you to manifest your intentions. PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that it is not about a post but about the country that matters most. A day after a st...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...

Rockies edge D-backs, snap seven-game skid

Trevor Story homered, Ryan Castellani returned to his hometown and earned his first major league win, and the Colorado Rockies ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix. The Rockies w...

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ sequel directors quit project over creative differences

Legendary Pictures has parted ways with Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel directors Andy and Ryan Tohill over creative differences, and has roped in indie filmmaker David Blue Garcia to fill up the position. The departure of Tohill brothers ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020