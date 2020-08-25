Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allcargo Logistics to consider delisting proposal on Aug 27

The promoters of Allcargo Logistics have proposed to delist the company's shares from stock exchanges as part of efforts to trim the outstanding debt.

ANI | Mumbai, (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:04 IST
Allcargo Logistics to consider delisting proposal on Aug 27
The promoters plan to buy out 29.99 pc stake held by public shareholders.. Image Credit: ANI

The promoters of Allcargo Logistics have proposed to delist the company's shares from stock exchanges as part of efforts to trim the outstanding debt. Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, the promoters of India's largest cargo company, have proposed to buy out 29.99 per cent stake held by public shareholders, which amounts to about 7.37 crore shares.

The promoter group entities hold nearly 70.01 per cent stake in the company or nearly 17.2 crore shares each with a face value of Rs 2, the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges. The company's board of directors is scheduled to meet on August 27 to consider the proposal. At 10:45 am, Allcargo Logistics stock was locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 130.80. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump Jr urges Americans to reject 'radicals' and re-elect his father as president

Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trumps eldest son has urged Americans to reject the radicals who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who h...

Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cas...

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that it is not about a post but about the country that matters most. A day after a st...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020