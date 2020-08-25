Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dealing With Coronavirus Symptoms the Ayurveda Way

Ayurvedic medicine for high fever, cough & cold, body pain & weakness, joint pain and body infections, diabetes and many other ailments, have been in use for decades and passed on from generation to generation. There are numerous herbs and spices that are high on medicinal properties and can be taken to take care of COVID-19 symptoms.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:12 IST
Dealing With Coronavirus Symptoms the Ayurveda Way

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India Description: One of India's leading health & wellness companies, Butterfly Ayurveda, recently launched Coronafly, an Ayurvedic medicine for the management of COVID-19. Amid the Coronavirus scare in the world, people are looking up to alternative and traditional medicines along with modern medical science. Managing an infectious disease like Coronavirus is a big challenge in any field of healthcare. Ayurveda, the ancient medical science of life, has answers for effective management of Coronavirus symptoms. The viral infection attacks human immunity in its first attempt. However, just like a wildfire, the communal spread of the virus is fast. People are taking stringent measures to stay protected and keep their immunity strong. The increase in production and sale of health supplements, and body shielding accessories like masks and gloves is just part of this domino effect.

Although these are effective steps, they are not sufficient. Something like a viral pandemic demands more protection. This comes through boosting the immunity of the body and mind. For this, the use of Ayurveda has come out as an effective option. The science of Ayurveda dates back to thousands of years. Its approach is holistic and takes into account the whole body instead of its parts. Ayurvedic medicine for high fever, cough & cold, body pain & weakness, joint pain and body infections, diabetes and many other ailments, have been in use for decades and passed on from generation to generation.

There are numerous herbs and spices that are high on medicinal properties and can be taken to take care of COVID-19 symptoms. Herbs like Haldi help in reducing inflammation and pain, also in rejuvenating the body tissues of blood and plasma. Tulsi helps combat respiratory ailments and helps in detoxification. Giloy flushes out toxins, brings down fever and reduces respiratory problems. Ashwagandha helps normalise cortisol levels, and soothe anxiety & stress, and is a natural rejuvenator and immunity booster. Mulethi helps with cough and sore throat, and also helps with liver health. These herbs also carry antiviral and antibacterial properties that safeguard us against flu-like symptoms. Keeping the current need in mind, Butterfly Ayurveda has launched Coronalfy, an Ayurvedic medicine that is composed of herbs mentioned above, and more. It helps treat flu-like symptoms of Coronavirus. These include acute sore throat & dry cough, shortness of breath, fever, headache & bodyache. While the modern medical scientists are trying their best to find a vaccine or a cure to the virus, with the introduction of Coronafly, Ayurveda has shown how it can be used to boost the body’s immunity, help relieve pain and stress, and most importantly, proven to be an effective remedy to help treat inflammation in the body and boost respiratory health.

The research and development team have made earnest efforts in developing this polyherbal medicine, Coronafly, which is also helpful in boosting liver health and is rich in antioxidants. Coronafly capsules come packed in HDPE bottles, with 60 capsules in each bottle and are made in GMP certified premises and licensed by the State Dept. of AYUSH. Suggested dosage includes one-two capsules thrice a day in case of symptoms or as directed by a physician. In case there are no symptoms then a single capsule can be taken in a day for a month. It is to be stored in a cool & dry place, and away from direct sunlight and shouldn't be refrigerated. There are no side effects like drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth etc. associated with this formula. Coronafly is available for sale from Butterfly Ayurveda's official website (www.butterflyayurveda.com) and other e-commerce websites like Amazon, 1MG, Lybrate and Magic Pin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/butterflyayurveda/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/butterflyayurveda/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/butterfly-ayurveda-pvt.-ltd./ Twitter: https://twitter.com/butterflyayur Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiCkpUEgPUlhOkjR1hG-80A About Butterfly Ayurveda Butterfly Ayurveda is a health and wellness company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of Ayurvedic products that range from immunity boosting medicines for lifestyle-related disorders to herbal teas, infusions and cookies.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump Jr urges Americans to reject 'radicals' and re-elect his father as president

Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trumps eldest son has urged Americans to reject the radicals who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who h...

Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cas...

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that it is not about a post but about the country that matters most. A day after a st...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020