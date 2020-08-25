Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talview launches a robust remote proctoring solution for exam integrity: Talview Proview Live Proctoring

Global AI recruitment and remote proctoring leader, Talview, today announced the launch of Talview Proview Live Proctoring, a comprehensive platform that combines the power of AI-enabled automated proctoring with active human monitoring and intervention.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:12 IST
Talview launches a robust remote proctoring solution for exam integrity: Talview Proview Live Proctoring
Talview launches Proview Live Proctoring solution.. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Global AI recruitment and remote proctoring leader, Talview, today announced the launch of Talview Proview Live Proctoring, a comprehensive platform that combines the power of AI-enabled automated proctoring with active human monitoring and intervention. This all-inclusive solution enables educational institutions, certification bodies, and organizations worldwide to deter cheating and administer secure end-to-end exams anytime, anywhere.

The pandemic has necessitated alternative forms of testing the knowledge of students across the globe. Talview has seen a significant increase in the demand for its remote proctoring tools to facilitate a credible and secure remote online testing experience. With Talview Proview Live Proctoring, it will be foraying into the unexplored domain of hybrid proctoring by merging the best of both live and AI-led proctoring.

Here, a human proctor assisted by automated proctoring provides a double-check in real-time to maintain an exam's integrity while taking care of the candidate experience. Its prominent features include exam monitoring and intervention in real-time, live chat and announcement facility, AI-enabled facial recognition, two-factor authentication, easy integration with any test engine, multi-device compatibility, exhaustive report generation, test integrity scoring, and so much more.

What sets Talview apart from other EdTech providers is its robust proctoring technology that is highly scalable and cost-efficient, along with a thorough proctor empanelment & monitoring process ensuring high quality of service. Additionally, its contemporary UI and top-notch non-intrusive design make for safe and secure candidate experience. It also has added security features like AI facial recognition, copy/paste blocking, test access restrictions, 360° test environment check, browser freezing, question paper watermarking, and much more, ensuring 100 per cent integrity.

"This is one more step toward our vision of enabling every individual to build the best career for themselves by facilitating affordable education, anywhere anytime," said Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO at Talview. Talview's education solutions are already successfully used by institutions such as City & Guilds, EWU, XLRI, DigiPen, CLFP, NITIE, Pitsco, LPP Learning, and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.talview.com/proview-live-proctoring or reach out at info@taview.com This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on August 24 has disclosed that Nigeria could be the largest producer of the Avocado crop by 2030 with the enthusiasm of the countrys farmers, according to a news report by Vanguard.Obasa...

Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Police firing tear gas clashed with protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man who was shot in the back by officers as his three young sons looked on.Protesters defied a ...

Euro zone yields rise ahead of German business morale survey

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a German business morale survey that is widely expected to point towards a rebound in Europes largest economy from its worst quarter on record. Germanys Ifo Institute is due ...

U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high

Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020