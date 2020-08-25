Left Menu
BCPL creates all-time record by producing 51,960 pheneol bottles on single day

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda has congratulated the management and employees of the company for brilliant work in recording all-time high production.

Updated: 25-08-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:43 IST
 BCPL said that it used to produce 15,000 bottles per day in the period before COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Ltd (BCPL), a public sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has scaled up its production activities to cater to the demand increasing many folds since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. It has created an all-time record by producing 51,960 pheneol bottles on a single day. This achievement goes to the BCPL Panihati, North 24-Parganas Unit situated in West Bengal.

BCPL Director (Finance) Shri P. M Chandraiah said "It is an all-time record in the 120-year-old history of BCPL. In July 2020 we had managed to produce 38,000 pheneol bottles in a single day. In a month's time Company have scaled it up further and now can produce more than 50,000 pheneol bottles in a single day. As many as 51,960 bottles were produced on 23 August 2020

BCPL said that it used to produce 15,000 bottles per day in the period before COVID-19 pandemic. "The monthly sale of phenol was to the tune of Rs 3 to 3.5 crores. This has gone up to the range of Rs 4.5 to 6 crore a month since the Covid outbreak which is a clear indication of the huge demand of the product,".

The employees will work till October 20 (puja holidays) on all Sundays and holidays in two shifts braving the COVID pandemic situation to cater to the huge demand of this cleanliness product.

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Ltd is the first Pharmaceutical Company of India which makes many household, pharma and industrial products.

(With Inputs from PIB)

