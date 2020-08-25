Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 2,000 notes were not printed in 2019-20: RBI annual report

The supply of banknotes during 2019-20 was also lower by 23.3 per cent than in the previous year mainly due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown," it said. On Rs 500 denomination notes, the RBI said indent for printing of 1,463 crore pieces were issued and 1,200 crore pieces were supplied during 2019-20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:45 IST
Rs 2,000 notes were not printed in 2019-20: RBI annual report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were not printed in 2019-20 and the circulation of these notes have declined over the years, according to RBI's annual report. The number of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation has come down from 33,632 lakh pieces at end-March 2018 to 32,910 lakh pieces at end-March 2019 and further to 27,398 lakh pieces at end-March 2020, the RBI Annual Report said.

The number of pieces of Rs 2,000 denomination notes constituted 2.4 per cent of the total volume of notes at end-March 2020, down from 3 per cent at end-March 2019 and 3.3 per cent at end-March 2018. In value terms also, the share has came down to 22.6 per cent at end-March 2020, from 31.2 per at end-March 2019 and 37.3 per cent at the end-March 2018.

On the other hand, the circulation of currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 200 has gone up substantially, both in terms of volume and value over the three years beginning 2018. The RBI report further revealed that no indent for printing of Rs 2,000 currency notes was made during 2019-20 and no fresh supplies were made by BRBNMPL (Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited) and SPMCIL (Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited).

"The indent of banknotes for 2019-20 was lower by 13.1 per cent than that of a year ago. The supply of banknotes during 2019-20 was also lower by 23.3 per cent than in the previous year mainly due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown," it said.

On Rs 500 denomination notes, the RBI said indent for printing of 1,463 crore pieces were issued and 1,200 crore pieces were supplied during 2019-20. This compares with indent of 1,169 crore pieces and 1,147 crore supply during 2018-19. The order was also given to BRBNMPL and SPMCIL for printing currency notes of Rs 100 (330 crore pieces), Rs 50 (240 crore pieces), Rs 200 (205 crore pieces), Rs 10 (147 crore pieces) and Rs 20 (125 crore pieces) during 2019-20. A large number of them were also supplied during the fiscal for circulation.

The report also said that during 2019-20, out of the total Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) detected in the banking sector, 4.6 per cent were detected at the Reserve Bank and 95.4 per cent by other banks. A total of 2,96,695 pieces of counterfeit notes were detected. Compared to the previous year, there was an increase of 144.6 per cent, 28.7 per cent, 151.2 per cent and 37.5 per cent in counterfeit notes detected in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 200 and Rs 500 [Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series], respectively.

Counterfeit notes detected in the denominations of Rs 20, Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 declined by 37.7 per cent, 23.7 per cent and 22.1 per cent, respectively, the report said. The number of counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 detected was 17,020 pieces during the last fiscal, down from 21,847 in 2018-19.

The Reserve Bank also said it has undertaken several initiatives to introduce varnished banknotes in Rs 100 denomination on a field trial basis. However, the process of printing of these notes has been delayed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and certain other developments.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UDP & HSPDP for talks to solve border problem with Assam

The United Democratic Party UDP and Hill State Peoples Democratic Party HSPDP supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government have demanded resumption of chief ministerial-level talks with Assam to solve the border issue with the ne...

Sterling rises as investors await August sales data

Sterling rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors waited for Britains August retail sales data that analysts say could lift the pound further. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successfu...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as healthcare, property shares weigh

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and property stocks. The Hang Seng index ended down 65.36 points or 0.26 at 25,486.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index shed 0.44 to close at 10,291.85. The sub-ind...

Most problems will be resolved if top leadership becomes accessible, Priyanka should be Congress chief: Anil Shastri

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastris son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri on Tuesday said that most problems within the party can be resolved if the top leadership in Delhi becomes accessible and demanded that Priyanka Gandhi V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020