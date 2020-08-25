Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian govt consumption key to demand growth in economy, cenbank says

June-quarter GDP data set to be released at the end of August is expected to show a contraction of 20%, according to a Reuters poll. "An assessment of aggregate demand during the year so far suggests that the shock to consumption is severe, and it will take quite some time to mend and regain the pre-COVID-19 momentum," the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:45 IST
Indian govt consumption key to demand growth in economy, cenbank says

Indian government consumption will support current economic demand while private consumption is likely to lead a recovery that takes hold after the coronavirus pandemic eases, the central bank said on Tuesday. June-quarter GDP data set to be released at the end of August is expected to show a contraction of 20%, according to a Reuters poll.

"An assessment of aggregate demand during the year so far suggests that the shock to consumption is severe, and it will take quite some time to mend and regain the pre-COVID-19 momentum," the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report. "Going forward, government consumption is expected to continue pandemic-proofing of demand."

Private consumption will come back gradually with non-discretionary spending leading the way, until a durable increase in disposable incomes enables discretionary spending to catch up, the bank added. "The upticks that became visible in May and June after the lockdown was eased in several parts of the country appear to have lost strength in July and August," the bank said.

This weakening was mainly due to reimposition or tougher imposition of lockdowns, suggesting that contraction in economic activity was likely to be prolonged into the second quarter, it added. Key downside risks to growth are wider pandemic spread, a deviation of seasonal monsoon rains from the predicted normal volume and global financial market volatility, the bank said.

It called for the banking sector to be freed of a risk aversion that is impeding the flow of credit to productive sectors and undermining banks' role in the economy. Despite a reduction in bad loans in March 2020, the banking system's resilience will be tested by the economic fallout of the pandemic, since measures to alleviate it had masked the consequent build-up of stress in the system, the bank said.

"Against this backdrop, a recapitalisation plan for public and private sector banks assumes critical importance," it added. In a separate report, the RBI had warned that banks' bad loans could nearly double by the end of this fiscal year, while the capital adequacy ratio could fall to 11.8% in a severely stressed situation.

The RBI's balance sheet increased 30.02% by June 30, it added. (Additional reporting by Nupur Anand, Manoj Kumar in New Delhi and Chris Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UDP & HSPDP for talks to solve border problem with Assam

The United Democratic Party UDP and Hill State Peoples Democratic Party HSPDP supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government have demanded resumption of chief ministerial-level talks with Assam to solve the border issue with the ne...

Sterling rises as investors await August sales data

Sterling rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors waited for Britains August retail sales data that analysts say could lift the pound further. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successfu...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as healthcare, property shares weigh

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and property stocks. The Hang Seng index ended down 65.36 points or 0.26 at 25,486.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index shed 0.44 to close at 10,291.85. The sub-ind...

Most problems will be resolved if top leadership becomes accessible, Priyanka should be Congress chief: Anil Shastri

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastris son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri on Tuesday said that most problems within the party can be resolved if the top leadership in Delhi becomes accessible and demanded that Priyanka Gandhi V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020