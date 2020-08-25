Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electric Vehicle startup EVage raises strategic investment from mobility veteran

The funding round was led by mobility veteran, Ola Electric Co-Founder and Senior Advisor Anand Shah along with BryAir Director Varun Pahwa, and DMI Group partner Anmol Nayyar. The three invested an undisclosed amount in the mobility tech startup EVage, which is set to launch their first Electric Delivery Van on a completely 'Made in India' structure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:56 IST
Electric Vehicle startup EVage raises strategic investment from mobility veteran
EVage. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): The funding round was led by mobility veteran, Ola Electric Co-Founder and Senior Advisor Anand Shah along with BryAir Director Varun Pahwa, and DMI Group partner Anmol Nayyar. The three invested an undisclosed amount in the mobility tech startup EVage, which is set to launch their first Electric Delivery Van on a completely 'Made in India' structure. "India is poised to be a major market for electric vehicles, starting with heavy users who depend on vehicles for their businesses and livelihoods. EVage has spent several years developing innovations that make it easier to manufacture and deploy commercial electric vehicles. I am excited to support their capable team as they bring transformative new vehicles to the logistics market," said Anand Shah, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor, Ola Electric.

EVage's team of experts from Aerospace, Automotive Design, and Battery Manufacturing industries are focused on addressing the specific mobility needs of India's rapidly growing logistics and e-commerce segments. EVage in line with PM Modi's vision of 'Made in India, Made for World' is set to disrupt the logistics sector with the upcoming launch of their four-wheeler Electric Delivery Van. Sharing the organisational vision, Founder & CEO, Inderveer Singh said, "We are working hard to make it easy for vehicle-dependent businesses to leverage clean mobility with purpose-built products. It is our privilege to have a visionary in the EV and mobility industry - Anand Shah guiding us in this journey of ours. His experience with Ola Electric, BMW and Audi will only strengthen our long-term vision to make logistics efficient for our customers and promote clean transportation."

The funds will be used to build vehicles and deliver initial orders to EVage's customers. In these last 5 years of R&D, EVage has redefined the way vehicles are built, they have designed EVs like one would look at manufacturing aerospace structures, which is the key differentiator in EVage's approach towards building a 'new-age' automobile company.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UDP & HSPDP for talks to solve border problem with Assam

The United Democratic Party UDP and Hill State Peoples Democratic Party HSPDP supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government have demanded resumption of chief ministerial-level talks with Assam to solve the border issue with the ne...

Sterling rises as investors await August sales data

Sterling rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors waited for Britains August retail sales data that analysts say could lift the pound further. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successfu...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as healthcare, property shares weigh

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and property stocks. The Hang Seng index ended down 65.36 points or 0.26 at 25,486.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index shed 0.44 to close at 10,291.85. The sub-ind...

Most problems will be resolved if top leadership becomes accessible, Priyanka should be Congress chief: Anil Shastri

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastris son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri on Tuesday said that most problems within the party can be resolved if the top leadership in Delhi becomes accessible and demanded that Priyanka Gandhi V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020