Furniture Brand Furnitech Sets Foot into E-commerce in India

As part of its expansion plan in India, furniture brand Furnitech has launched its first-ever E-commerce platform (www.furnitech.in) on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:22 IST
Furniture Brand Furnitech. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its expansion plan in India, furniture brand Furnitech has launched its first-ever E-commerce platform (www.furnitech.in) on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Furnitech.in is committed to delight its customers at every step of the way and aims to reinvent the way people shop for their homes. After successfully supplying to leading brands, Furnitech will deliver across Pune and PCMC. They also deliver all across Pan-India through their dealer networks.

During such challenging times, when the world is fighting through a pandemic, Furnitech.in will make it possible for customers to easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 10,000 items across Sofas, Beds, Chairs, Recliners, Consoles, Ottomon and Tables. Customers can browse products, read reviews, finalize purchases and schedule delivery through the website. Not only this but, customers can also experience virtual product look and feel through video calls post appointments. They can also visit display centres across all over India for a better touch-and-feel experience. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dhawal Shah, Founder and MD, Furnitech exclaimed, "Homes by Furnitech are very personal expressions of self and identity, which is why many of us seek uniqueness, crave originality and enjoy the feeling created by home design, furniture and decor. With the same aim, we have built furnitech.in to meet the emotional need for mass-market consumers by creating one of the most unique online destinations for Indian homes." Having sold about one lakh sofa till date, Furnitech is one of the largest manufacturers of upholstered furniture in India since 1998.

With over 29 years of experience in the furniture industry, Furnitech products are completely made in India and follow the concept of "Aatma Nibhar". At Furnitech.in, customers have a choice of over 100 models with over 400 elegant fabric choices to select from traditional to modern or from romantic to elegant. With the possible mix and match alternatives to suit individuals taste, Furnitech helps customers fulfil their demands by reflecting a good taste with guaranteed customer satisfaction. Considering that the Indian consumer is now more adept at shopping on the internet, Furnitech.in will provide a huge catalogue of products across multiple categories of living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining sets and upholstered furniture. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

