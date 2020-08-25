ReNew Power, UNEP ink pact for better clean energy access, higher efficiency

Left Menu
"Through our association with UNEP, we are looking to work on issues which have the potential to accelerate growth and bring about socio-economic change in the area of environment and clean energy," said Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew Power's Chief Sustainability Officer. The strengthened partnership between the two parties, who had signed the Memorandum of Understanding on July 10, focuses on enhancing access to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency as part of the strategies that India has adopted to realize its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:31 IST
Clean energy firm ReNew Power and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) have signed a partnership agreement to promote increased access to renewable energy and improved energy efficiency. ReNew Power will partner with UNEP’s District Energy in Cities Initiative as an implementation partner for renewable energy installations across India with the aim of shifting the heating and cooling sector to an energy efficient one, a company statement said.

The partnership will also implement solar off-grid projects, studies, and assessments. Joint efforts will be promoted through annual events to showcase contributions to India's strategic vision on renewable energy. "Through our association with UNEP, we are looking to work on issues which have the potential to accelerate growth and bring about socio-economic change in the area of environment and clean energy," said Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew Power's Chief Sustainability Officer.

The strengthened partnership between the two parties, who had signed the Memorandum of Understanding on July 10, focuses on enhancing access to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency as part of the strategies that India has adopted to realize its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, the company said. "ReNew Power is a market leader in renewable energy and has demonstrated that clean energy makes ample business sense," said Atul Bagai, Head of UNEP's India Office.

Bagai further said "we are proud to associate with them to push the envelope when it comes to clean and viable energy solutions for multiple applications in support of the climate goals and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.” ReNew Power is a renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer). It generates 5.4 GW of energy through solar and wind assets and has another 4.6 GW under various stages of development throughout the country. UNEP’s District Energy in Cities Initiative aims to support market transformation efforts in order to shift the heating and cooling sector to energy efficient and renewable energy solutions.

The initiative supports local and national governments to build local know-how and implement enabling policies to accelerate investment in modern – low-carbon and climate resilient – district energy systems. In parallel, the Initiative is working with cities and industry to identify, assess and tender bankable district energy projects based on international best practice accumulated from 45 champion cities for district energy and 45 partners with decades of expertise in the sector.

