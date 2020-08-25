Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global stocks rise, spurred by hopes for COVID treatment

Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as investors hung onto hopes the coronavirus pandemic may come under control with vaccines and treatments being developed. This year's economic policy symposium will be online due to the pandemic. Speeches at the annual Jackson Hole event are followed closely and Fed officials sometimes generate market-moving headlines.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:37 IST
Global stocks rise, spurred by hopes for COVID treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as investors hung onto hopes the coronavirus pandemic may come under control with vaccines and treatments being developed. France's CAC 40 added 0.8% in early trading to 5,048.42, while Germany's DAX gained 0.6% to 13,146.02. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher, to 6,111.31. U.S. shares were set for gains, with Dow futures rising 0.5% to 28,380. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% to 3,439.38.

Few details emerged from a phone meeting held Tuesday by top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators as part of the "Phase 1" truce aimed at ending a tariff war between the two biggest global economies. China's Ministry of Commerce said the two sides discussed strengthening coordination of economic policies. Its announcement gave no details.

Markets have floated higher in recent days in anticipation of progress toward a vaccine or effective treatment for the coronavirus pandemic that has hammered economies and killed more than 800,000 people. "The positive coverage on potential COVID-19 vaccines and treatments opens the door wide open to a rotating carousel of stocks," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

If symptoms of the infection could become as mild as a cough or runny nose, the economy could return to normal, he said. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.4% to finish at 23,296.77. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.6% to 2,366.73.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 6,161.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.3% lower to 25,486.22, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,373.58. Investors are awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week that he would normally give at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This year's economic policy symposium will be online due to the pandemic.

Speeches at the annual Jackson Hole event are followed closely and Fed officials sometimes generate market-moving headlines. This year's event is titled "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy." The rally tracked one overnight on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 gained 1% and added to its all-time high set last week. Signs that the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world may be gradually slowing are cause for optimism. But the risk of recurring waves of infection remains.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 9 cents to $42.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 28 cents to $42.62 per barrel Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 11 cents to $45.24 a barrel. The dollar rose to 106.34 Japanese yen from 105.99 yen. The euro climbed to $1.1823 from $1.1791.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Health authorities on Tuesday are expected to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a doz...

Efforts on to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members to B'desh: Official

The West Bengal government along with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is working to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members of the neighbouring country, stuck in the state since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. According to a ...

BigMuscles Nutrition Launches Fitness Refreshed Campaign with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 25 ANINewsVoir BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the countrys leading nutritional supplement brands, has recently launched a social media campaign FitnessRefreshed with their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar...

Wizz Air warns recovery could stall on travel restrictions

Hungarys Wizz Air warned its industry-leading recovery could stall as COVID-19 warnings and restrictions hamper travel across Europe, but said Britains quarantine rules had not led it reconsider long-term expansion plans there.The low-cost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020