APEDA engaged with states for implementation of agri export policy

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has also signed MoUs with AFC India Ltd, and National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), Delhi to utilise their expertise in the agri sector. "The states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur and Sikkim have finalised the state-specific action plan (for agri export policy) while the action plans of other states are at different stages of finalisation," the Commerce Ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:10 IST
Representative image

The Commerce Ministry's arm APEDA is engaged with state governments for the implementation of agri export policy and several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have finalised the action plan for the same, an official statement said on Tuesday. Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has also signed MoUs with AFC India Ltd, and National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), Delhi to utilise their expertise in the agri sector.

"The states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur and Sikkim have finalised the state-specific action plan (for agri export policy) while the action plans of other states are at different stages of finalisation," the Commerce Ministry said. It added that 26 states and three union territories have nominated nodal agencies, and state level monitoring committees under the chairmanship of state chief secretary have been formed in 21 states for the policy. The agriculture export policy was framed with a focus on agriculture export oriented production, promotion of outbound shipments, better price realisation to farmer and synchronisation within policies and programmes of central government.

It also said that 20 cluster level committees have been formed in the cluster district(s) of potato in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh; Isabgol in Rajasthan; orange, pomegranate, grapes, banana in Maharashtra; dairy products in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh; and rose onion in Karnataka. "It is in this background that APEDA has signed MoUs with institutions like AFC India Ltd and NCUI," it added.

AFC, wholly-owned by commercial banks, NABARD and EXIM Bank, provides consulting and policy advisory and implementation support for agriculture, rural development and other strategic socio-economic sectors. NCUI objective is to educate, guide and assist people in their efforts to build up and expand the cooperative sector.

The ministry said that AFC India Ltd will identify and introduce the critical technology intervention requirement for organic production system as well as chemical/ residue free production system. It will also facilitate and support for developing the Common Processing Centers in compliance with guidelines of APEDA. "AFC shall undertake the ground level implementation of all the activities under export oriented clusters notified under agri export policy," it said.

Further APEDA shall facilitate necessary certifications of agri-produce, organic produce/ farm lands by the cooperatives identified by NCUI. The authority would facilitate exports by the cooperatives identified and trained by NCUI.

