Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Contractual Jobs" Portal to Help Job Seekers and Employers Overcome Difficult COVID-19 Times

It has been seven months since India reported its first case of COVID-19 in Kerala, and as of August 12, the number of total cases in India has reached over 2.27 million. Trepidation and recession caused by this novel virus have rendered many people unemployed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:17 IST
"Contractual Jobs" Portal to Help Job Seekers and Employers Overcome Difficult COVID-19 Times
Contractual Employment. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): It has been seven months since India reported its first case of COVID-19 in Kerala, and as of August 12, the number of total cases in India has reached over 2.27 million. Trepidation and recession caused by this novel virus have rendered many people unemployed. Job seekers are unable to find long term employment avenues. At the same time, employers are hesitant to make long term commitments by hiring employees and are finding it challenging to hire the right talent with no strings attached. The job market is in peril, and the question of how long this vexing job hunt will last remains unanswered.

Nevertheless, fret no more, for we have good news for you - a futuristic job portal is a ray of hope for job seekers and employers both. Launched under the URL www.contract-jobs.com, this sophisticated HR technology allows recruiters and employers to hire job seekers on flexible period job contracts in India with no long term commitments, no strings attached, and temporary work opportunities that get you in the right direction. Now, what exactly is a contract job?

Simply put, a contract basis job is a contractual employment opportunity where the employer hires you for a fixed period, and when the period expires, your employment ends. Plus, while you work at the employer's place, your salary and your benefits are paid by a third-party contractor. So, as a job seeker, what are the advantages of hiring using www.contract-jobs.com

In these times of pandemic triggered recession, contractual job opportunity is easier to come by, thus enhancing possibilities of you getting faster employment and easier decisions Opportunity to work with various employers, resulting in better exposure and improvement in skillsets

An opportunity to gel with the right connections in your concerned work-fields for future references Be employed for a certain period and have the rest of the year to yourself

From private to government contract jobs, there are 1000s of job openings As an employer, there are significant advantages for your business:

No hassle hiring: The contractor takes care of sourcing, interviewing payroll management, leave tracking and management Employers hire employees as per their work demand

Employers never run out of candidates It is evident that the new portal www.contract-jobs.com is a win-win for both parties - the employer hires an employee only for the duration he requires the help, and the employee gets to work only for the period he chooses to work.

We hope that this job portal will help job seekers and recruiters all over India during this very challenging time. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP Karnataka unit welcomes former IPS officer 'Singham' Annamalai into party

The BJPs Karnataka unit leaders have welcomed former IPS officer K Annamalai, who was popularly known as Singham of the state police, joining the party. Annamalai, who served Karnataka police,today joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presenc...

Primary health care visits and vaccination coverage decline in Somalia

Primary health care visits and vaccination coverage have sharply declined in Somalia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, raising concerns that diseases such as respiratory infections, measles, and acute watery diarrhoea AWD as well as malnutritio...

Alibaba's Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai HONG

Ant Group, the financial technology arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, on Tuesday filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what may be the largest share offering since the coronavirus pandemic began. The initial pu...

Lucknow lawyers protest against virtual hearings, demand physical hearings

The Awadh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has called for a strike today in protest against virtual hearings of the court. The protesting lawyers demanded resumption of physical hearings.Due to poor video qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020