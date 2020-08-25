Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro up on German IFO, dollar slips on successful US-China phone call

"As the release of the latest FOMC minutes revealed, there is also some upside risk for the U.S. dollar if Chair Powell disappoints dovish market expectations if any way," Hardman said. Investors were also looking ahead to U.S. consumer confidence figures and new homes sales at 1400 GMT for clues as to the relative performance of the European and U.S. economies.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:29 IST
FOREX-Euro up on German IFO, dollar slips on successful US-China phone call

The euro rose nearly 0.5% on Tuesday on better-than-expected German economic data, while the U.S. dollar fell after the United States and China both hailed a phone call between their senior trade officials as a success.

German business morale improved more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam, a survey showed, boosting hopes that Europe's largest economy is set for a strong recovery following the massive coronavirus shock. Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale, said Germany's IFO Business Climate index was "just another data point that helps keep the euro at this stretched level," adding that "U.S. confidence and home sales data are unlikely to elicit any response at all."

The euro was last up 0.4% at $1.1831, having risen as high as $1.1842 earlier. The trade-sensitive Australian dollar and Chinese yuan rose against the U.S. currency, reaffirming investors' faith that even as diplomatic ties between the two countries fray, the trade relationship can endure.

On the call, which had been originally scheduled for Aug. 15, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. The United States said both sides "see progress" and China's commerce ministry called the talks "constructive."

The news lifted the Australian dollar 0.2% to $0.7173 and nudged the Chinese yuan firmer to 6.9070. The greenback also inched lower versus the British pound to stand down 0.4% at $1.3119.

The U.S. dollar was only up versus the Japanese yen, last trading at 106.34, 0.3% stronger. Against a basket of currencies the dollar dipped 0.2% to 93.03. It has steadied this month after a roughly 10% slide from late March through to early August.

Sentiment, and support for riskier currencies over the dollar, was also boosted by a Financial Times report which said that U.S. authorities were considering fast-tracking approval for a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Stocks moved further into record territory but FX moves were contained with markets already looking ahead to a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the week, which could shift the U.S. dollar in either direction.

Investors expect him to strike a dovish tone on Thursday at the Jackson Hole Symposium and maybe address speculation that the central bank could adopt a more accommodative stance on inflation. "The potential dovish shift in Fed policy should be well priced in by now which should limit further downside potential for the U.S. dollar," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

Low U.S. yields, mirroring expectations that the Fed is willing to accept inflation overshooting its target, have been weighing on the dollar. "As the release of the latest FOMC minutes revealed, there is also some upside risk for the U.S. dollar if Chair Powell disappoints dovish market expectations if any way," Hardman said.

Investors were also looking ahead to U.S. consumer confidence figures and new homes sales at 1400 GMT for clues as to the relative performance of the European and U.S. economies.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

America is not a racist country, asserts Indian-American politician Nikki Haley

Describing herself as a proud daughter of Indian immigrants who wore a turban and a saree, top Republican politician Nikki Haley has narrated her story to the American voters, urging them to strongly reject the Democratic Partys fashionable...

ADB approves $125million loan to help Philippine' COVID-19 health response

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 125 million loan to help the Philippine government improve its capacity to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.The Health System Enhancement to Address an...

Govt may look at second stimulus once COVID infections ebb: Expenditure Secy

The government may look at introducing a second set of fiscal stimulus measures once the COVID-19 infections abate and the psychological fears in peoples minds ebb, a top Finance Ministry official said on Tuesday. The government has also ob...

Activist lawyer Bhushan seeks SC recall his conviction in contempt case

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to give a statesman like message by recalling the verdict convicting him for the contempt of the court for his two tweets against the judiciary. Attorney General K K Venugopal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020