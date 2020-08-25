Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade unions condemn proposal to privatise more airports, stake sale in IRCTC

As many as 10 trade unions on Tuesday condemned the government's proposal to privatise more airports and stake sale in Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:10 IST
Trade unions condemn proposal to privatise more airports, stake sale in IRCTC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 10 trade unions on Tuesday condemned the government's proposal to privatize more airports and stake sale in Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). "Granting the airports to a single business entity and group would lead to monopoly and the group will squeeze the extra revenues from passengers and airlines," a joint statement by the ten central trade unions said.

There was income leakage and loss of revenue for the Airports Authority of India at Mumbai and Delhi airports in the past, the statement said. Hence, it said, "this privatization of airports should be immediately stopped as it would escalate the cost of the airline travelers and airlines as well".

After the announcement by civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on August 18 that his ministry would place a proposal for further privatization of airports before the Union Cabinet, it rubber-stamped the proposal for leasing out three airports - Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram - through public-private partnership (PPP) on August 19, the statement said. So far, 12 airports have been cleared this year for privatization -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Indore, Raipur, and Trichy.

The Airports Authority of India owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country. None of them is making losses, the unions claimed, adding that Thiruvananthpuram airport, the first international airport in independent India, makes a profit of Rs 125 crore every year.

"Kerala Government has offered to run it and the matter is sub-judice. Yet the Central Government is bent on preempting the Kerala Government. The Kerala Assembly passed a unanimous (including the lone BJP MLA) resolution on 24th August 2020 against handing over the Airport to Adani Group," the statement said. Now, on August 21, there were media reports on the government's move to sell its stake in IRCTC as well, the unions noted.

The unions condemn the central government's fetish for privatization and sale of all their assets to their cronies and warn that this step is against the interests of the ordinary commuters, and urge the Central Government to withdraw its latest proposal, it added. The ten central trade unions are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.

The other two central trade unions are the RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and the National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU).

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

America is not a racist country, asserts Indian-American politician Nikki Haley

Describing herself as a proud daughter of Indian immigrants who wore a turban and a saree, top Republican politician Nikki Haley has narrated her story to the American voters, urging them to strongly reject the Democratic Partys fashionable...

ADB approves $125million loan to help Philippine' COVID-19 health response

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 125 million loan to help the Philippine government improve its capacity to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.The Health System Enhancement to Address an...

Govt may look at second stimulus once COVID infections ebb: Expenditure Secy

The government may look at introducing a second set of fiscal stimulus measures once the COVID-19 infections abate and the psychological fears in peoples minds ebb, a top Finance Ministry official said on Tuesday. The government has also ob...

Activist lawyer Bhushan seeks SC recall his conviction in contempt case

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to give a statesman like message by recalling the verdict convicting him for the contempt of the court for his two tweets against the judiciary. Attorney General K K Venugopal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020