Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCDEX to relaunch futures contract of til on Aug 26

India is the third largest producer of sesame seeds and as per FAOSTAT (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), India enjoys a global share of 12 per cent of the sesame seeds trade. So absence of sesame seeds futures contracts globally would expose VCPs to the uncertainties in the commodity trade, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:17 IST
NCDEX to relaunch futures contract of til on Aug 26

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) on Tuesday said it will relaunch futures contract of natural whitish sesame seeds (til) on Wednesday. The til futures contract would be made available for trading from August 26, with Unjha (Gujarat) as the basis centre and Rajkot (Gujarat) as the additional delivery centre, adding one more product to the exchange's oil seeds portfolio, NCDEX said in a statement.

The futures contracts for til will be available for the expiry months of October, November and December 2020, it added. "We have always strived to introduce new business opportunities for farmers and value chain participants (VCPs). India is a major exporter of sesame seeds and holds huge potential in this space.

"The launch of this contract will provide an appropriate intervention to increasing the productivity of sesame seeds to boost farm profitability and widen the country's export basket. The diversification of the oil seeds contracts will enable VCPs to foray into an additional asset for trading," NCDEX MD and CEO Vijay Kumar said. India is the third largest producer of sesame seeds and as per FAOSTAT (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), India enjoys a global share of 12 per cent of the sesame seeds trade.

So absence of sesame seeds futures contracts globally would expose VCPs to the uncertainties in the commodity trade, the statement said. The relaunch of sesame seed futures contract could create a global benchmark for price indicators not only domestic but also international participants, NCDEX said.

According to government data, the export of sesame seeds during April 2019-March 2020 was 2,82,236 tonnes, valued at Rs 3,723 crore. According to the Agriculture Ministry's data, the average market size of sesame in India in the last five years has been Rs 7,280 crore.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are the leading producers of sesame seeds, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat, respectively. Collectively, these states produce more than 83 per cent of the total sesame production in India.

"The ever-growing health-food product market, backed with evolving consumer consumption patterns, has spurt a demand for sesame, which is rich in vitamins and minerals. "We see a substantial scope for the product and are hopeful that a sesame futures contract will help VCPs to discover a fair price in regulated and transparent market space," NCDEX Head of Business and Products Kapil Dev said.

With the availability of sesame seeds futures contracts, VCPs will be in a better position to make informed decisions while trading, he added..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharavi: With 12 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,725

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai rose to 2,725 on Tuesday with addition of 12 new cases, the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC said.The biggest slum colony in metropolis, once a COVID-19hotspot, now has only...

Quintals of explosive Ammonium Nitrate lying in Raj police stations: HC seeks plans for their disposal

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to chalk out a plan for the disposal of quintals of seized Ammonium Nitrate lying in various police stations and posing the danger of a Beirut-like explosion. A Jodhpur bench of...

UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijings economic ambitions. Di Maio was speaking after talks w...

Khade pulls out of Natl swimming camp citing "personal reasons"

Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade on Tuesday pulled out of the the two-month training camp organised by the Swimming Federation of India SFI for its Olympic hopefuls citing personal reasons. The 28-year-old was supposed to travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020