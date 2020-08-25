Left Menu
Development News Edition

July sales of new homes surge 13.9%, far more than thought

It was the second big spike in as many months and has helped stabilize the housing market in an otherwise uncertain economic time. Also last week, the Commerce Department reported that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6 per cent in July as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Silverspring | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:19 IST
July sales of new homes surge 13.9%, far more than thought
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9 per cent as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that July's gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000. That's a far bigger number than analysts had expected and follows big increases in May and June.

The government report has a high margin of error, so the July figures could be revised in the coming months. The recent sales gains followed a steep dropoff in March and April as much of the country stayed home due to government restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In a report last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that sales of existing homes rose by a record 24.7 per cent in July, thanks to historically low interest rates. It was the second big spike in as many months and has helped stabilize the housing market in an otherwise uncertain economic time.

Also last week, the Commerce Department reported that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6 per cent in July as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic. New homes were started an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, the highest since February. They've now risen three consecutive months after plunging in the spring. Last month's pace of construction was 23.4 per cent above that of July last year.

Sales are being fueled by ultra-low mortgage rates, which earlier this month dropped below 3 per cent for a 30-year-fixed rate mortgage for the first time in nearly 50 years. The average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now 2.99 per cent, the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it was 3.55 per cent.

Economists believe low rates and changes in home preferences brought on by the pandemic will support more sales gains this year. Regionally, construction of new homes fell only in the Northeast, which saw a 23.1 per cent decline.

The Midwest saw a whopping 58.8 per cent increase, followed by the South's 13 per cent jump and an increase of 7.8 per cent in the West. The median price of a new home sold in July increased to USD 330,600.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Measures taken to contain COVID not enough: UP HC

Taking a serious note of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday observed that the measures being taken to curb the spread are not sufficient. A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar mad...

GDP to see contraction of 25 pc in Q1 numbers: Analysts

The countrys gross domestic product GDP may have contracted by 25 per cent in the June quarter, which witnessed the strictest coronavirus-induced lockdowns, analysts said on Tuesday. Manufacturing, construction, and trade, hotels, transport...

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...

Birla Tyres board to meet later this week to consider Rs 1,100 cr fund raising

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI&#160;Birla Tyres on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider raising up to Rs 1,100 crore. The companys board will meet on August 28 Friday to consider capital raising options for an amount aggregat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020