Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to post strong enough growth pick up in second half of 2020: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said India, China and Indonesia will be the only G-20 emerging economies to post a strong enough pick up of real GDP in the second half of 2020, and retained its projection of 3.1 per cent growth contraction for India in 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:01 IST
India to post strong enough growth pick up in second half of 2020: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said India, China and Indonesia will be the only G-20 emerging economies to post a strong enough pick up of real GDP in the second half of 2020, and retained its projection of 3.1 per cent growth contraction for India in 2020. "The economic outlook of emerging market countries is more challenging than in advanced economies. In our baseline projections, China, India and Indonesia will be the only G-20 emerging economies to post a strong enough pick up of real GDP in the second half of 2020 and full-year 2021 to end next year above pre-coronavirus levels," Moody's said in the August update of Global Macro Outlook 2020-21.

For 2021 year, Moody's has projected Indian economy to grow 6.9 per cent. The Indian economy grew at the slowest pace in 11 years at 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

Moody's said an economic recovery is underway, but its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. Economic data show a quick rebound in goods consumption in a number of advanced economies. However, pandemic fears will continue to hinder a complete recovery.

It projected a 4.6 per cent contraction for G-20 economies in 2020, followed by 5.3 per cent growth in 2021. With the exception of China, we expect economic activity in every G-20 economy to fall this year.

It said in countries with existing banking sector weakness, such as India and Turkey, there is a risk of a self-sustaining negative loop in which adverse real economic developments and bank weakness reinforce each other and harm long-term productive capacity. Moody's said disputes over trade, technology and foreign policy between China and some of its trading partners, including the US, Australia, the UK, Canada and India, have escalated since the start of the pandemic.

The emphasis of various governments on shoring up domestic productive capacities can also be viewed as an attempt to reduce their co-dependence on the global economy. "Over time, geopolitical tensions between competing powers could exacerbate in a less interdependent world. Asian countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics.

"The rise in tensions between China and countries bordering the South China Sea and clashes on the border with India suggest that geopolitical risks are rising for the entire region," Moody's added..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portfolio managers cannot impose lock-in period for clients' investments: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said portfolio managers cannot impose a lock-in period for investments of their clients but can charge fee for early exits. A portfolio manager is a body corporate, which pursuant to a contract with a clien...

ANALYSIS-Canada has effectively moved to block China's Huawei from 5G, but can't say so

Canada is the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network that has not formally blocked Huawei from 5G networks, but it has effectively done just that, delaying a decision long enough to force telecom companies to exclude the ...

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

Jharkhand BJP threatens to launch protest against private hospitals exorbitant fee for COVID-19

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Tuesday threatened to launch a massive protest if a fee cap was not put against private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19, the BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020