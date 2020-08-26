Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB issues $3 billion five-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to US dollar bond market with the pricing of a three billion dollars five-year global bond proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:07 IST
ADB issues $3 billion five-year global benchmark bond
ADB plans to raise around 30 billion to 35 billion dollars from capital markets this year.. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to US dollar bond market with the pricing of a three billion dollars five-year global bond proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources. "We looked at the post-summer issuance window and saw an opportunity to add a new five-year to our global benchmark curve," said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem on Wednesday.

"With most of the immediate action in the dollar market situated around the long end, we felt that the mid part of the curve was relatively under-supplied and decided to capitalise on pent-up demand," he said in a statement. "The result was a strong one with an over-subscribed order book for a three billion dollars benchmark print that will provide much-needed resources to support ADB's increased assistance to its regional members in 2020," said Peteghem.

The five-year bond with a coupon rate of 0.375 per cent per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of September 3, 2025, was priced at 99.556 per cent to yield 15.4 basis points over the 0.25 per cent US Treasury notes due in July 2025. The transaction was lead-managed by Bank of America, Credit Agricole CIB, Citi and JP Morgan. A syndicate group was also formed consisting of ANZ, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Ltd, Natixis and Rabobank.

The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41 per cent of the bonds placed in Asia, 34 per cent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 25 per cent in the Americas. By investor type, 52 per cent of the bonds went to central banks and official institutions, 31 per cent to banks, and 17 per cent to fund managers and other types of investors.

ADB plans to raise around 30 billion to 35 billion dollars from the capital markets in 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup holders cleared of financial wrongdoing

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand TNZ have been cleared of any financial impropriety following an independent audit, the government department in charge of the event said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment...

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...

Water level of Odisha's Baitarani river likely to cross danger mark: CWC

The water flow of the river Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district is expected to cross danger level due to torrential rains, informed the Central Water Commission CWC on Wednesday. River Baitarsni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district o...

610 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. Three districts -- Jodhpur 136, Bikaner 127, and Jaipur 126 -- reported more than 100 posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020