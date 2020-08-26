Global Thought Leaders and Legal Luminaries Appointed as
Distinguished Fellows & Eminent Juristsat Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) 26 August 2020, Sonipat: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has made history by appointing several National and International legal luminaries as Distinguished Fellows and Eminent Jurists. This Lifetime Appointment is made in recognition of their outstanding contributions, global reputation, passionate commitment, and utmost dedication to the advancement of law and justice. These eminent jurists are internationally renowned as distinguished scholars and highly accomplished legal professionals in the world, and inspiring leaders in their field with an unmatched record of public service with scholarly excellence and intellectual rigour. This coveted group of legal luminaries has diverse representation, including senior judiciary leadership - 5 distinguished former and present judges and a Senior Advocate across 4 continents – Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa; and 8 outstanding academics from the leading universities and international organisations in the world. The acclaimed Fellows and Jurists hail from some of the best universities and most prominent national and international organisations, some also being independent legal practitioners. They will strengthen and augment the understanding of study and research in law and contribute to promoting innovations in legal education and institution building at Jindal Global Law School. They bring with them outstanding expertise, vast experience and thorough knowledge of the law and are pioneers within the global academic, legal and judicial landscape as expert practitioners, distinguished jurists and faculty members at world class law schools and members of international organisations. This is an unprecedented opportunity for the students of JGLS to gain and learn from the experience and knowledge of inspiring individuals in the field of law. List of the Distinguished Fellows & Eminent Jurists 1. Hon'ble Ms. Margaret Beazley AO QC, Governor of New South Wales (NSW) & Retired President, NSW Court of Appeal, Australia 2. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Judge, International Court of Justice (ICJ), The Hague & Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, India 3. Professor (Dr.) Roger Hood, Emeritus Professor of Criminology, Emeritus Fellow, All Souls College & Former Director, Centre for Criminology, University of Oxford, UK 4. Professor Sital Kalantry, Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School & Faculty Director, Cornell India Law Centre (CILC), Cornell University, USA 5. Professor (Dr.) Jayanth K. Krishnan, Milt and Judi Stewart Professor of Law & Director, Milt & Judi Stewart Center on the Global Legal Profession, Maurer School of Law, Indiana University, USA 6. Professor (Dr.) Stephen P. Marks, Francois-Xavier Bagnoud Professor of Health and Human Rights, Harvard University, USA 7. Hon’ble Ms. Justice Sabrina S. McKenna, Judge, Supreme Court of Hawaii, USA 8. Professor Lauren Kay Robel, Val Nolan Professor of Law, Provost, Indiana University – Bloomingdale, & Executive Vice President, Indiana University, USA 9. Professor Peter H. Schuck, Simeon E. Baldwin Professor Emeritus of Law, Yale Law School, Yale University, USA 10. Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, India 11. Professor Kellye Y. Testy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Law School Admission Council (LSAC) & Former Dean & Professor of Law, School of Law, University of Washington, USA 12. Hon’ble Dr. Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Judge President, East African Court of Justice, Arusha, Tanzania & Former Dean, School of Law, University of Rwanda, Rwanda 13. Professor David B. Wilkins, Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Director, Center on the Legal Profession & Vice Dean, Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School, Harvard University, USA 14. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Michael D. Wilson, Judge, Supreme Court of Hawai’i, USA Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School said, “Our Distinguished Fellows and Eminent Jurists are the pillars of legal jurisprudence and have made significant and substantive contributions towards strengthening the rule of law and promoting access to justice. They are leaders and exemplary jurists and their contributions in the field of law and justice have transcended geographical boundaries and jurisdictional limitations. As leaders par excellence in the judicial fraternity, legal profession the academic community, they will inspire many young people to believe in the idea of law and to work towards advancing the cause of justice. As international champions advancing the cause of promotion and protection of the rule of law, human rights and human dignity, their contributions to jurisprudence, legal profession and judicial processes are to be found not only in the issues of their interest dealt by them that helped shape the law, but also through their innumerable lectures, research and writings that enabled the understanding of varied areas of law.” "As part of their intellectual contribution, the Distinguished Fellows & Eminent Jurists will engage with the students and faculty of JGLS in various ways. Some of the Fellows will be teaching full courses at JGLS and contribute to the development of research centres and other knowledge sharing initiatives, including research projects. The Fellows will also contribute a publication to the Jindal Global Law Review and deliver a ‘Distinguished Public Lecture’ on the subject of their choice for the students and faculty members of JGU, said, Professor Raj Kumar. “The appointment of thought leaders in law as Distinguished Fellows and Eminent Jurists at Jindal Global Law School is an expression of the school’s desire to achieve higher levels of excellence. Their association will give JGLS the finest ideas at all levels of its functioning, as the School aspires to become world-class” said, Professor (Dr.) Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School. Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University said, “We are deeply honoured to have such eminent and outstanding legal experts to be a part of O.P. Jindal Global University and it is our honour and privilege to welcome them as Distinguished Fellows. Their international reputation and world-renowned contributions bring great value and we are motivated by their contributions to the field of law and legal practice, and towards advancing the cause of legal profession and public service. Their passion, commitment, and dedication to the practice of law and jurisprudence, especially their contribution to promoting excellence in legal education will be truly inspiring for the students.” PWRPWR
