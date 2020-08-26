Left Menu
Fastest Growing MuslimMatch.com App now available in 9 languages including English, French, German, Malay and Spanish

Under MuslimMatch.com, headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include ArabMuslimMatch.com, AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com. Initially launched in English language during July 2018, the app has seen phenomenal growth in US, UK, other European countries and the Middle East.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:19 IST
DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MuslimMatch, the fastest growing halal match making app for Muslims worldwide, went multilingual by adding French, German, Dutch, Russian, Turkish, Bahasa, Malay and Spanish. Catering to 1.7 B Muslims worldwide, MuslimMatch.com provides a safe and halal platform for them to find their life partner. Under MuslimMatch.com, headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include ArabMuslimMatch.com, AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com.

Initially launched in English language during July 2018, the app has seen phenomenal growth in US, UK, other European countries and the Middle East. It soon became the fastest growing app in these geographies. Some interesting features of MuslimMatch.com app • Women get to see who has viewed/ liked their profile.

• Women can directly initiate a chat with profiles which are a mutual match • Selfie and phone verification features to ensure safety of users • Manual screening of 100% of profiles to weed out non-serious users • Advanced filters to search for profiles matching members' lifestyle and religious practices When users shared feedback that they'd be more comfortable if the app was available in their native language, MuslimMatch decided to take the multilingual route. MuslimMatch is in the process of adding other languages like Arabic that customers can choose going forward.

The services will be available for the iOS and Android platforms. About MuslimMatch.com MuslimMatch is the fasted growing matchmaking app for Muslims worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include ArabMuslimMatch.com, AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com. The services are currently available in 9 languages on iOS and Android.

Matrimony DMCC No: 903, Fortune Executive Tower, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Visit https://www.muslimmatch.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243987/MuslimMatch_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243990/MuslimMatch_App_9_Languages.jpg PWR PWR.

