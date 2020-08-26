European stocks nudge higher as stimulus hopes outweigh virus woes
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% but held back fears after two European patients, confirmed to have been re-infected with COVID-19, raised concerns about people's immunity to the virus. Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta jumped 14.1% after it reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit.Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 13:01 IST
European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as hopes of additional stimulus for Germany and France outweighed worries about rising cases of COVID-19 across the continent.
The German DAX rose 0.3% after coalition parties agreed to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the additional measures could cost Germany 10 billion euros ($11.81 billion).
Neighbouring France is also set to present its economic recovery plan on September 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Paris-listed shares were flat. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% but held back fears after two European patients, confirmed to have been re-infected with COVID-19, raised concerns about people's immunity to the virus.
Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta jumped 14.1% after it reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit.
