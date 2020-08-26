Lubrizol, Prince Pipes collaborate to retail FlowGuard Plus products in India

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, manufacturers of CPVC compound, and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement for manufacturing and sale of Prince FlowGuard Plus CPVC pipes and fittings in the country. Beginning September, FlowGuard Plus products would be available from Prince Pipes and Fittings in India, a company statement said.

"Lubrizol is dedicated to supplying the highest quality of CPVC compounds to service hot and cold water plumbing markets in India. This partnership will further strengthen FlowGuard Plus' commitment to enable clean water supply...," TempRite Engineered Polymers (part of Lubrizol Advanced Materials), General Manager, Vince Misiti said. Set up in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates over 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world, employing about 8,800 people.

"Our association with Lubrizol significantly expands our capabilities and strengthens our agility in the market place," Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, Executive Director, Parag Chheda said. Prince Pipes' robust distribution network combined with Lubrizol's brand equity is set to create a strong and sustainable partnership in Indian piping industry, he said.

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd has been engaged in manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in four types of polymers..