Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail financing for vehicles better in August: HMSI executive

"In July, we saw a little dip in percentage in retail finance because on ground, the situation was a little difficult," Y S Guleria, director (sales and marketing), Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), told PTI. Retail partners had become a little more stringent in terms of some customers who belonged to some industries that suffered the most because of the lockdown According to available public data that shows that the unemployment ratio has eased out a bit and some re-employment is back, Guleria said employment opportunities seem to be starting to increase again.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:18 IST
Retail financing for vehicles better in August: HMSI executive

Retail financing for vehicles has started "coming back" in August after a dip in July as the employment situation seems to be getting better, according to a senior executive of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. Generally, automakers rope in banks and non-banking financial institutions to offer tailor-made financing solutions for their customers. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many players in the automobile sector, including big companies, are offering credit facilities for purchasing vehicles to help boost sales.

During the October 2019-June 2020 period, the weighted average lending rate of domestic banks declined in respect of fresh rupee loans sanctioned for vehicle loans by 102 basis points, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). "In July, we saw a little dip in percentage in retail finance because on ground, the situation was a little difficult," Y S Guleria, director (sales and marketing), Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), told PTI.

Retail partners had become a little more stringent in terms of some customers who belonged to some industries that suffered the most because of the lockdown According to available public data that shows that the unemployment ratio has eased out a bit and some re-employment is back, Guleria said employment opportunities seem to be starting to increase again. Even the retail finance penetration has improved in August compared to July, he said.

"It (vehicle loan financing), however, is still less than what we expected. Last year, it was about 45-50 per cent which came down to less than 45 per cent in the first 2-3 months of this fiscal, because financiers tightened their purse on account of liqudity issue in the market," Guleria said. Further, he said all customers who have opted for moratorium on their existing home or personal loans were put under negative profile by the retail finance partners. "That is why we saw a little slowdown in retail finance but it has now started coming back," he said.

Earlier this month, rating agency ICRA revised downwards sales forecast for two-wheelers in India and projected a decline of 16-18 per cent to around 1.7 crore units in 2020-21. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic also, domestic demand for two-wheelers was expected to be flat amid a sharp rise in vehicle prices following transition to BS-VI emission norms and subdued macroeconomic situation.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at toy company in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a toy-making company in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Wednesday and gutted some property, officials said. However, no one was injured in the blaze that took around 2 hours to be doused, they saidThe incident was reported from...

ED files chargesheet against Patna businessman in govt fund embezzlement case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA against businessman Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary and others before a special court in Patna in connection with a case related to embezz...

Cycling-Pinot has unfinished business with Tour de France

Thibaud Pinot left 2019s Tour de France in tears after his hopes of victory were wrecked by injury with Paris in sight, but the Groupama FDJ rider is determined to make the most of a favourable route to become the first French winner in 35 ...

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

The Israeli military struck what it said were posts belonging to Lebanons Shiite Hezbollah movement early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops.After a meeting, Lebanons Supreme Defence Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020