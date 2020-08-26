Left Menu
Dr Jitendra Singh asks NERAMAC to become profitable enterprise in post COVID era

Dr Jitendra Singh said that supporting the farmers at this crucial junction will be a win-win arrangement for NERAMAC, Farmers organizations, N-E region and the whole of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:29 IST
Referring to an abundance of fresh and exotic fruits, spices and other unique agro products like Black Rice, the Union Minister said that NERAMAC should become a hub of Agri-Horti sector in the region and help farmers to enhance their income. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Agro Sector in North Eastern Region is crucial for post COVID Economy of India. Interacting with North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) officials and Groups of Farmers, he said that many Business Houses are looking at the N-E region to exploit its vast agro-farming resources and we should not miss this opportunity. He said that lucrative offers for setting up industries like Fruit Concentrates and Fruit juice plants were received and the same can be executed at the earliest.

Dr.Jitendra Singh asked NERAMAC to become a profitable enterprise in the post COVID era by identifying unique products and through their branding and sale in markets outside the N-E region to the rest of India. He also asked NERAMAC to come out with a roadmap for the same within a week.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that supporting the farmers at this crucial junction will be a win-win arrangement for NERAMAC, Farmers organizations, N-E region and the whole of India. He said, when Centre is forthcoming, Society is ready, Country is yearning for change and Business Houses are keen to invest in North Eastern Agro farming sector in a big way, it will certainly help in post-COVID Economic Recovery of India.

Referring to an abundance of fresh and exotic fruits, spices and other unique agro products like Black Rice, the Union Minister said that NERAMAC should become a hub of Agri-Horti sector in the region and help farmers to enhance their income. He praised NERAMAC for helping the farmers through procurement during the lockdown period and thus avoiding distress sales, but asked the organization to scale up their operations. He also noted with optimism that the turnover of NERAMAC has increased from Rs 2 Crore in 2018-19 to Rs 20 Crore in 2019-20 and asked them to achieve a target of Rs 200 Crore in the next five years.

Secretary, Ministry of DoNER, Dr.Inderjit Singh, Secretary NEC, Sh. Moses K Chalai, Chairman of NERAMACShri Saurabh Endley and other senior officers of the Department attended the meet through Video Conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

