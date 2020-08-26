COVID-19: Sebi says measures to tackle mkt volatility to be in force till Sept 24

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said measures to deal with market volatility will be in place till September 24 after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic-related situation. In the wake of the pandemic, the watchdog, in March, came out with various measures, including revision of market wide position limit, to ensure orderly trading and settlement to contain high market volatility.

Besides ensuring orderly trading and settlement, these steps were aimed at effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity. "On review of the COVID-19 pandemic related situation, it has been decided that the regulatory measures introduced vide Sebi press release dated March 20,2020, shall continue to be in force till September 24, 2020," the regulator said in a release on Wednesday.

The stock exchanges and clearing corporations will be issuing necessary instructions to market participants in this regard, it added. The measures were also aimed at limiting short selling of shares as well as reduce volatility in individual stocks. All these measures had come into force from March 23.