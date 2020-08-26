Left Menu
Locust threat subsides in affected states

According to the ministry, both centre and state governments together have done control operations in 5.66 lakh hectare area in 10 states between April 11 and August 25. LCOs have done control operations in 2,79,066 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The menace of crop-threatening migratory pest locust seems to have come under control as the government on Wednesday said no locust adults or hoppers were spotted in affected states on August 25. India has been battling with the problem of locust especially in northern states since April. Its spread has been controlled by the government by taking timely measures. "No locust adults or hoppers were spotted in any of the affected areas yesterday. However, adequate manpower is on vigil for survey and control with sufficient vehicles and spray equipment in states of Rajasthan and Gujarat," the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement. On August 26, intensive survey operations were continued by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs) to locate and eliminate locust population, if any.

In its August 24 update, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) had said the risk of swarm migration to the Indo-Pakistan summer breeding area has nearly subsided. According to the ministry, both centre and state governments together have done control operations in 5.66 lakh hectare area in 10 states between April 11 and August 25.

LCOs have done control operations in 2,79,066 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. State governments have taken control operations in 2,87,374 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar in the said period.

