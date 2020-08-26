Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospitality industry urges govt to extend loan moratorium by 3 months

Therefore, the industry has urged that the moratorium be extended by a further three months, Gurbaxish added. Many of the association members, including both hotels and restaurants, are at a stage of bankruptcy and quite a few have already filed for it, said Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary of FHRAI and vice-president of HRAWI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:46 IST
Hospitality industry urges govt to extend loan moratorium by 3 months

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Wednesday said it has urged the government and the Reserve Bank of India to an extend moratorium for additional three months. The association have sent written representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das seeking an extension of moratorium, FHRAI said in a release.

The hotel industry has made no progress in terms of bookings even after several states unlocked and where hotels resumed operations, FHRAI said. It added that the industry has registered only average occupancy levels at 10-20 per cent. "For more than four months, hotels and restaurants have remained shut and have earned no revenue throughout the lockdown. Wherever hotels and restaurants have opened, the footfalls are negligible," Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice-president of FHRAI and president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI).

He added that in addition to the monthly outgoings and the statutory levies, hotels and restaurants now have to spend more on employing hygiene and safety measures to follow the standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by central and state governments. He said that due to this, the debt restructuring plan announced by the RBI for the stressed MSMEs is not going to help the hospitality sector. Therefore, the industry has urged that the moratorium be extended by a further three months, Gurbaxish added.

Many of the association members, including both hotels and restaurants, are at a stage of bankruptcy and quite a few have already filed for it, said Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary of FHRAI and vice-president of HRAWI. "Around 90 per cent of the hospitality sector will not be able to avail the debt restructuring plan due to insufficient time at their disposal and other varied reasons. These eventually will be declared NPAs (non-performing assets) post August 31," he said.

Shetty added that the debt restructuring plan will provide a window for the banks to undertake coercive action against the borrowers whose repayments are pending. "With this and the future of the hospitality sector in mind, we urge the government to consider the extension of moratorium." PTI SM HRS.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

The Yamuna was flowing dangerously close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to swell further with more water expected to be released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said. The weather department has al...

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trumps financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Committ...

India formally writes to UN on Pak's false claim of making statement in Security Council

India has formally written to the United Nations about Pakistans false claim of making a statement in a Security Council meeting on terrorism, which was not open to non-Council members. India on Monday exposed Pakistans litany of lies it pe...

WEF to reschedule annual meeting 2021 to early next summer

The World Economic Forum WEF on Wednesday said it has decided to reschedule its next annual meeting to early summer of 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, the WEF holds its annual summit in the Swiss ski resort town of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020