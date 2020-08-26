Left Menu
Development News Edition

States shouldn't be asked to borrow from market to fund GST shortfall: West Bengal FM to Sitharaman

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying states should not be asked to borrow from the market to make good the shortfall in GST revenue collection "The Centre must pay the compensation from the different cesses that it collects, as it is not getting devolved to the states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:52 IST
States shouldn't be asked to borrow from market to fund GST shortfall: West Bengal FM to Sitharaman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying states should not be asked to borrow from the market to make good the shortfall in GST revenue collection.

"The Centre must pay the compensation from the different cesses that it collects, as it is not getting devolved to the states. In case of shortfall it is the responsibility of the Centre to garner resources for fully compensating the states, as per the formula agreed upon with the states," Mitra wrote. Stating that there can be no going back on compensation payment, Mitra said the 14 per cent rate is "sacrosanct". "Under no circumstances, states should be asked to borrow from the market as it will increase their debt servicing liability. Further, it may lead to cut in state expenditure which is not desirable at this juncture when the economy is witnessing severe recessionary trend," Mitra said. The GST Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the issue of compensation payment to states in the backdrop declining revenues. The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 as GST compensation. Under GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated bi-monthly for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. Mitra further said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on the basis of "mutual trust" between the Centre and states. "Some dent in this trust has already been made due to delayed payment of GST compensation. Let us not do anything that will give a death blow to this unique collective effort," Mitra said. He said that with GST introduction, states collectively surrendered 70 per cent of taxing power. "It appears that our worst fears are now coming true. It is surprising that the Constitutional guarantee given to the states is being interpreted in a manner that the Centre is not responsible to compensate the states and it is the states (in the GST Council) which will have to find means to compensate themselves! Nothing can be more damaging, unfair and unjust than this," Mitra wrote. The Centre had in March sought the Attorney General's view on the legality of market borrowing to make good the shortfall in compensation fund -- a corpus created from levy of additional tax on luxury and sin goods to compensate states for revenue shortfall arising from their taxes being subsumed into GST. Attorney General K K Venugopal had opined that the Centre is not legally bound to make up from its coffers any shortfall in GST revenues of states. Sources had earlier indicated that following the AG's opinion, states may now have to look at market borrowings and the GST Council will take a final call.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work as well in older adults in early study

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants, offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020