Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future Enterprises plans to raise funds

The board of the company is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments, through private placement or other means, it said in a regulatory filing. It did not specify the amount it plans to raise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:02 IST
Future Enterprises plans to raise funds

Future Enterprises on Wednesday said it is considering to raise funds through issuance of bonds. The board of the company is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments, through private placement or other means, it said in a regulatory filing.

It did not specify the amount it plans to raise. Last week, the Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said it has defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures worth a total of Rs 265 crore.

FEL develops, owns and leases retail infrastructure for the Future Group..

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work as well in older adults in early study

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants, offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020