Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil asks China for proof chicken wings had coronavirus

According to the Brazilian government, Chinese officials at the meeting said three samples had tested positive for the novel coronavius: one taken from the chicken wings, and two from the packaging of products coming from Aurora's plant in the town of Xaxim. "The health authorities in Shenzhen were unable to say whether the findings concerned only the detection of the virus' genetic material or the active virus, nor were they able to provide further information about the alleged finding," the statement said.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:52 IST
Brazil asks China for proof chicken wings had coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil has asked Chinese authorities to provide results of laboratory tests that detected traces of the novel coronavirus on chicken wings exported by the South American country, according to a statement sent to Reuters by Brazil's Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday.

The request was made during a meeting in the city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province, where Brazilian agriculture attachés met local health and trade officials on Tuesday, the statement said. In response, according to the statement, the Chinese participants said the results are being kept by health authorities of Guangdong, who did not participate in the meeting.

The Brazilians said they would continue to liaise with China's municipal, provincial and central government to obtain the lab reports as well as other relevant information pertaining to the case. The contamination claim concerns chicken wings produced at a Brazilian poultry plant registered under SIF number 601, the statement said.

Aurora, the company which operates that facility in Southern Brazil, voluntarily suspended poultry exports to China effective Aug. 20 pending more clarifications regarding the alleged contamination. According to the Brazilian government, Chinese officials at the meeting said three samples had tested positive for the novel coronavirus: one taken from the chicken wings, and two from the packaging of products coming from Aurora's plant in the town of Xaxim.

"The health authorities in Shenzhen were unable to say whether the findings concerned only the detection of the virus' genetic material or the active virus, nor were they able to provide further information about the alleged finding," the statement said. The alleged contamination led the Philippines to impose a temporary ban on poultry meat imports from Brazil while Hong Kong halted chicken imports from Aurora's Xaxim facility.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...

New Zealand court to announce sentence for mosque shooter

A gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in New Zealands deadliest shooting will be sentenced on Thursday, after three days of emotionally charged statements from his victims in court. Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist, told t...

Pompeo meets UAE FM, NSA, congratulates them on 'monumental achievement' of Abraham Accords

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo met UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and congratulated them on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020