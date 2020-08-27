Left Menu
Food delivery platform, Menulog, has partnered with Restaurant Brands to bring Taco Bell to the people - with free delivery until September 6. As well as delivery, customers can also order Taco Bell for click and collect via the Menulog App.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:22 IST
Menulog partners with Taco Bell for free delivery until September 6
Arif Khan, NZ chief executive of Restaurant Brands, which operates Taco Bell in New Zealand, said launching food delivery is an exciting step for Taco Bell. Image Credit: Flickr

Aucklander's yet to get their hands on Taco Bell since its launch late last year are in luck as the popular quick-service restaurant brand announces it is open for delivery.

The cult-classic Mexican inspired brand currently has Restaurants in the Auckland CBD and Brickworks in New Lynn. However, delivery will make its tacos, burritos, and quesadillas more accessible to those in surrounding areas.

The cult-classic Mexican inspired brand currently has Restaurants in the Auckland CBD and Brickworks in New Lynn. However, delivery will make its tacos, burritos, and quesadillas more accessible to those in surrounding areas.

Arif Khan, NZ chief executive of Restaurant Brands, which operates Taco Bell in New Zealand, said launching food delivery is an exciting step for Taco Bell.

"We are excited to serve our delicious tacos and burritos to more people around Auckland. The stores have been hugely popular but food delivery definitely makes Taco Bell more accessible for people who can't make it to the restaurant, especially as Auckland braves its second lockdown."

Restaurant Brands has also announced the opening of two more restaurants over summer in East Auckland and Taupiri in the Waikato, as well as the launch of a fully vegan-friendly menu called the Verde Range. Once open, the new restaurants will provide 60 new jobs.

The partnership comes on the back of Menulog's recent rebrand as part of food delivery giant, Just Eat Takeaway.com. It further highlights Menulog's growth in New Zealand and its commitment to the local market as it works to bring more choice for customers on the App.

Menulog's Commercial Director Rory Murphy said the business is excited to partner with Taco Bell to deliver its famous dishes to Kiwis for the very first time, adding to the wide range of cuisines available on Menulog.

"We are committed to working with local restaurants, creating job opportunities in the hospitality industry and providing more food choice to customers as we grow our footprint with a focus on regional areas.

"We are investing in local communities, creating more demand for local restaurants and working with recognisable, well-known food brands like Taco Bell helps us bring more customers on board."

Taco Bell is now live on Menulog with free delivery or for click and collect.

