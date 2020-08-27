ChargeNet NZ installs pair of Dual 300kW Hyperchargers in Auckland

ChargeNet NZ has installed a pair of Dual 300kW Hyperchargers in Auckland, the fastest publicly available chargers in New Zealand. The 300kW Hyperchargers, installed and managed by ChargeNet and supported by EECA through round 6 of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, is located at the motorway service centre at Bombay at the end of Auckland's Southern Motorway. The Hyperchargers will allow EV drivers to quickly add hundreds of kilometres of driving range to in the time it takes to stop for lunch and a coffee.

ChargeNet NZ has installed a pair of Dual 300kW Hyperchargers in Auckland, the first of its kind and the fastest publicly available chargers in New Zealand. The 300kW Hyperchargers, installed and managed by ChargeNet is located at the motorway service centre at Bombay at the end of Auckland's Southern Motorway. Their installation has been supported by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) through round 6 of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund.

Each station can charge two CCS vehicles at up to 300kW and one CHAdeMO vehicle at up to 62kW, allowing charging for up to six EVs at the Bombay Service Centre simultaneously. The Hyperchargers at Bombay were pushed live earlier this month and are online and operational. EV drivers can use the chargers through their ChargeNet account, via the website or app.

The Hyperchargers will allow EV drivers to quickly add hundreds of kilometres of driving range in the short time it takes to stop for lunch and a coffee. Specific EV models can charge at the 300kW Hyperchargers six times faster than on ChargeNet's standard 50kW charging stations, enabling the newest generation of EVs to add 300km of charge in only 10 minutes.

Most EVs in New Zealand aren't yet able to charge at this level of power. The Porsche Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts instead of the usual 400 volts. Due in New Zealand later this year it can charge to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

"Despite the fact, there's no Electric Vehicle (EV) on the New Zealand market capable of charging at 300kW, ChargeNet is preparing for a future when more vehicles can handle higher levels of power", said Steve West, CEO & Founder, ChargeNet.

Today Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) have announced the 24 recipients of co-funding for projects approved under the latest round of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund (LEVCF), which will share $3.2 million of government co-funding. With the assistance of round 8 of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, ChargeNet will install seven additional dual 300kW Hyperchargers across four locations – Kaiwaka, Bulls, Christchurch and North Shore, Auckland.

The next planned installation and a second location for ChargeNet's 300kW Hyperchargers are Taupo CBD. Supported by EECA through round 7 of the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, ChargeNet will install two 300kW Hyperchargers allowing charging for up to six EVs simultaneously.

"One of the most often cited pain points for EV owners is the length of time it takes to charge. By installing more Hyperchargers across the country, we are removing an extra barrier of uptake and accelerating EV adoption. Ultimately this will help New Zealanders reduce their carbon emissions and work towards the goal of New Zealand becoming carbon neutral by 2050", said West.