Blue Star bags Rs 149 cr order for Mumbai Metro from Dogus-Soma JV
Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 149 crore for Mumbai Metro from Dogus-Soma JV. The order is for electrical and mechanical works in five underground stations, tunnels, cross overs, cross passages and auxiliary buildings of Mumbai Metro Line III, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:29 IST
Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 149 crore for Mumbai Metro from Dogus-Soma JV. The order is for electrical and mechanical works in five underground stations, tunnels, cross overs, cross passages and auxiliary buildings of Mumbai Metro Line III, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing. The five underground stations for which the order has been received are Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, and Worli, it added.
The scope of the order comprises design verification, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical and mechanical works including lighting control and protection systems, advanced fire detection and fire-fighting systems, plumbing systems, the filing said. Dogus-Soma JV was awarded the 'Mumbai Metro Line III, Package-UGC-03' project by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL). B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star said this is the second significant order won by Blue Star for Mumbai Metro. "We are currently executing the prestigious Mumbai Metro project for Air Conditioning and Tunnel Ventilation System of nine underground stations and associated tunnels on Line 3 corridor between Mumbai Central and Bandra," he added. Shares of Blue Star were trading 2.68 per cent higher at Rs 638.85 apiece on BSE.
- READ MORE ON:
- Blue Star for Mumbai Metro
- Thiagarajan
- Mumbai Central and Bandra
- the 'Mumbai Metro Line III
- 2.68 per cent
- Mumbai Central
- Worli
- Line III
- Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation
- Air Conditioning
- Mumbai Metro
- Dogus-Soma JV
- second
- Mahalaxmi
- Tunnel Ventilation System
- Blue Star
- Acharya Atre Chowk
- Science Museum
ALSO READ
Nigeria: NECO releases timetable for 2020 exams of Senior Secondary 3 students
UK economic output collapses by record 20% in second quarter
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
Saif, Kareena announce arrival of second child
Dell Technologies and NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Launch Second Student Entrepreneurship Program