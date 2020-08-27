Left Menu
Development News Edition

WPP reinstates dividend after delivering new work at pace

Its shares rose 5%. WPP posted a fall in second-quarter underlying net sales of 15.1%, compared with the market consensus for a 20% drop, and it described its record of winning new work from clients as industry-leading.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:30 IST
WPP reinstates dividend after delivering new work at pace

WPP became one of the first major British companies to reinstate its dividend on Thursday, after cost cuts paid off and the world's biggest advertising company won work to help customers market new expanded e-commerce models. The owner of Ogilvy, Grey and Hill+Knowlton agencies declared an interim dividend of 10 pence per share and said it would relaunch its share buyback when the environment stabilises. Its shares rose 5%.

WPP posted a fall in second-quarter underlying net sales of 15.1%, compared with the market consensus for a 20% drop, and it described its record of winning new work from clients as industry-leading. Chief Executive Mark Read said trading improved in July and assuming no further major lockdown, the second quarter could prove to be the nadir.

"We've come out significantly better than we expected although we remain cautious about the outlook about the rest of the year given the economic events," he told Reuters. WPP pulled its dividend, share buyback and 2020 guidance on March 31 as it braced for the full impact of COVID-19.

Since then, many clients in travel or hospitality have scrapped marketing to save cash, but others have marketed new e-commerce channels and television commercials that once took weeks and now take 16 days to make. It said it expected to deliver full-year underlying net sales in line with market forecasts - which would be a decline of around 11% - keeping it on a par with peers Publicis and IPG in exceeding expectations.

Analysts at Citi said the results should calm nerves. "We think for the stock to really start to recover, however, the group needs to see an inflection in growth in the second half," they said. WPP also took an impairment charge of 2.7 billion pounds ($3.6 billion), following the reassessment of acquisitions given the impact of the virus.

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Braves rookie leads the charge in a sweep of Yanks; World’s oldest Ironman plans to keep competing into his 90s and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suitThe National Basketball Association NBA postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted...

FACTBOX-World reaction to life sentencing of New Zealand mosque shooter

A New Zealand court on Thursday sentenced Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019, to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the Pacif...

Akhilesh writes open letter slamming Centre's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wrote an open letter opposing the central governments decision to hold NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is unnecessarily putt...

Improved Tigers set to take on Twins

Matthew Boyd has lost his last three starts. He hasnt lost the belief hes on the verge of a turnaround. The Detroit Tigers left-hander, who came into the season as the teams top starter, will once again seek his first victory in the opener ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020