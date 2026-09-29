MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar interacts with participants of Rising Leaders Programme 2026

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Tuesday interacted with participants of the Rising Leaders Programme 2026, being organised under the Swachhta Hi Seva 2026 initiative. According to an official release, during the interaction, participants were apprised of the functioning, administrative structure and key civic responsibilities of MCD.

Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh and Chief Engineer Ajay Aggarwal were also present on the occasion. During the interaction, participants were informed that MCD is India’s largest urban local body, serving a population of approximately 2.26 crore across an area of 1,397 sq. km. The Corporation has 250 administrative wards grouped into 12 zones, through which a wide range of civic services are delivered across Delhi.

The participants were also apprised of MCD’s mechanism for collection and transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW). It was informed that collection and transportation of MSW has been privatised across all 12 zones on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. As per the release, Delhi currently generates approximately 13,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, which is projected to increase to around 25,000 TPD by 2047. The current gap in MSW processing capacity was also highlighted as approximately 5,858 TPD.

The participants were further informed about the extensive civic infrastructure and public facilities managed by MCD, including 15,230 parks, 13 hospitals and 72 other primary health units. MCD also operates 1,512 schools, with approximately 6.36 lakh students enrolled. The interaction also highlighted the role of technology in civic service delivery, particularly the MCD 311 App, through which members of the public can lodge complaints and report non-compliances such as littering, open burning and insanitary conditions, besides accessing information related to municipal services.

The interaction provided the participants an overview of MCD’s functioning and the scale of civic responsibilities involved in maintaining cleanliness, public health and essential municipal services across the national capital. (ANI)