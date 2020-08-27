IRMA Begins 41st Batch of PGDM(RM) with 37% Female Students in the Batch of 2022

Anand, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) commenced classes in online mode for the 41st batch (2020-22) of its flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management), the PGDM(RM). The classes began after a week of induction and orientation. Amidst the on-going pandemic, IRMA adapted to the challenge of online induction and orientation process by gearing up with its IT infrastructure, enabling a seamless process through online platforms. Shiksha Aarambh Vyakhyan – Commencement Speech IRMA organised the “Shiksha Aarambh Vyakhyan” - Commencement Speech to welcome the new batch.

The speakers for “Shiksha Aarambh Vyakhyan” were Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder, Adani Group and Smt. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development. In his address, Shri Adani implored the young minds of IRMA to live up to the vision of Dr. Verghese Kurien, who established IRMA 40 years ago with the dream of professionalising rural management. Stressing on the need for an India self-reliant in agriculture, he shed light on reimagining agriculture business models in India, boosting rural development and empowering farmers as entrepreneurs.

Smt. Rajashree Birla in her address suggested the newly inducted batch of IRMA’s PGDM(RM) to be always curious, to experiment and never let the fear of failure deter them from trying to do something new. At the same time, she expressed hope that the students would be honest to their work as well as to the society in every endeavour of theirs. Induction and Orientation Week The orientation included interaction of the new batch with Prof. Hitesh V. Bhatt, Director, IRMA; Prof. Pratik Modi, Programme Chair, PGDM(RM); the first term course instructors, and respective Chairs for Placements, Village Fieldwork Segment (VFS), Alumni Relations as well as the Mental Health and Wellness Advisor and a few esteemed alumni of the Institute.

In his message to the new batch, Prof. Hitesh Bhatt advised them to ‘learn to learn’, i.e. constant learning and continuously reflecting on what they do. He also urged them that in life, they must not to be perturbed by factors beyond their control but instead focus on being the best they can. Prof. Pratik Modi, in his interaction with the batch said, “This is the best time for higher studies or reskilling. Though the situation currently looks grim due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future holds exciting prospects for the bright minds." IRMA Fully Equipped to Conduct Online Classes While the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, IRMA continues its journey of knowledge creation, with the hopes that things turn to normal soon. IRMA has equipped 8 classrooms with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to facilitate learning. Platforms like Zoom and Google Meet are being utilized for seamless interaction between the faculty and students. Classes for the second year of PGDM(RM) (batch of 2021) are being conducted on these platforms since March 2020.

No Fee Increase for 2020-22 Batch Complying with the AICTE guidelines, IRMA has not increased fee for PGDM(RM) 2020-22 batch. The fees is the same as it was for PGDM(RM) 2019-2021 batch. Batch Profile The 41st batch of the PGDM(RM) has 252 students. The Institute has maintained its focus towards nurturing a gender diverse batch of students with 94 female students, which account for 37% of the batch.

The 41st batch of the PGDM(RM) has 252 students. The Institute has maintained its focus towards nurturing a gender diverse batch of students with 94 female students, which account for 37% of the batch. The batch represents regional diversity with representation from 25 states, which reflects a healthy combination from all parts of the country. There is also an excellent mix of academic diversity in the batch with students from Engineering, Commerce, Science, Management, Humanities, and Dairy Engineering backgrounds. About 41% of the batch has previous work experience.