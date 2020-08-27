Skoda Auto India opens bookings for Rapid AT at Rs 25,000

Skoda Auto India on Thursday said it has opened bookings for its upcoming sedan Rapid AT (automatic) at Rs 25,000. Customers can book the Rapid AT against a refundable fee of Rs 25,000 across all the authorised dealership facilities of the company in India and also on the company's website, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

These pre-booked Skoda Rapid AT will be delivered to customers from September 18, 2020, it added. The company, however, has not disclosed the price of the vehicle yet.

"The new Rapid AT will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value-for-money proposition, and enhanced safety and security," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said. The company had recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products offering exceptional power output and fuel economy, he added.

The Rapid AT is powered by a three cylinder 1-litre petrol engine which delivers power of 110 PS with a fuel efficiency of 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions. It has six-speed automatic transmission. Compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid AT offers a 5 per cent more power with 9 per cent increase in fuel efficiency against the previous engine, the company said.