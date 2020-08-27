Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall, dollar rises as markets wait for dovish Fed hints

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:40 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall, dollar rises as markets wait for dovish Fed hints

Stocks fell on Thursday and the dollar was up after two days of losses, as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole conference, at which he could signal tolerance for higher inflation. Wall Street hit new record highs on Wednesday and the MSCI world share index also rose to its highest ever, with the endless supply of cheap cash from central banks pushing up big-cap tech companies.

But the rally petered out in the Asian session, with an element of caution coming from the United States sanctioning China over military action in the disputed South China Sea. Market focus is squarely on the virtual Jackson Hole conference, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to drop policy hints when he speaks at 0910 EDT (1310 GMT).

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down 0.1% on the day at 1049 GMT, while the MSCI's main European Index was down 0.3%. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, while U.S. stock index futures dipped, with U.S.-China tensions dampening the mood.

CMC Markets UK analyst David Madden said the week's pattern was a classic case of "buy the rumour, sell the fact" as investors unwound their bullish positions from earlier in the week. "If you’re a trader starting the week on Monday you think Powell is speaking on Thursday, we’re all expecting him to have some sort of dovish stance, so you buy Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, when he’s actually giving the talk on Thursday you wind down your positions," he said.

"You trade in advance in the expectation that a dovish speech will be delivered and then you square up your position a few hours before hand," he said. The Fed has already cut interest rates to zero, started bond-buying and approved a massive lending programme.

Its balance sheet has expanded by as much as $3 trillion since the start of the pandemic - far more than that of the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan. The dollar ticked up after two consecutive days of falling. Against a basket of currencies, it was up 0.1% at 92.955.

The riskier Aussie and Kiwi dollars gained versus the U.S. dollar, while the euro was slightly lower at $1.18055. Australia's Victoria state — epicentre of the nation's second wave of COVID-19 infections — reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months.

The offshore Chinese yuan hit a 7-month high versus the dollar overnight, but erased losses as the European session progressed. European bond yields fell, with Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield down 4 bps at -0.451%.

Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude futures for October, which expire on Friday, up 0.1% at $45.61 a barrel by 1055 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.4% at $43.21 a barrel. Hurricane Laura, a massive hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, has pushed the market higher this week, but the storm is not expected to affect supplies much because oil and product inventories are high.

Gold prices fell as investors took profits before Powell's speech, with spot gold down 0.8% to $1,938.68 per ounce by 1056 GMT. Also in focus is the Republican National Convention. U.S. President Donald Trump will speak live from the White House on Thursday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020