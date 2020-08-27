Centre places before states 2 options for borrowing to meet GST revenue shortfall
Briefing reporters after the 41st meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy is facing an extraordinary 'Act of God' situation, which may result in economic contraction. As per the Centre's calculation, the compensation requirement by the states in the current fiscal would be Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore is expected to be met from the cess levied in the GST regime.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:22 IST
The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Council two options for borrowing by states to meet the shortfall in GST revenues, pegged at Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the current fiscal. Briefing reporters after the 41st meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy is facing an extraordinary 'Act of God' situation, which may result in economic contraction.
As per the Centre's calculation, the compensation requirement by the states in the current fiscal would be Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore is expected to be met from the cess levied in the GST regime. Hence, the total shortfall is estimated at Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said of this, Rs 97,000 crore is on account of GST shortfall, while the rest is due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.
Pandey said a special window can be provided to the states, in consultation with the RBI, at a reasonable interest rate for borrowing of Rs 97,000 crore. The amount can be repaid after five years (of GST implementation) ending 2022 from cess collection. The second option before the states is to borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window.
"States have been given seven days' time to think over the proposal," Pandey said..
- READ MORE ON:
- GST Council
- GST
- second
- Ajay Bhushan
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- 41st
ALSO READ
Nigeria: NECO releases timetable for 2020 exams of Senior Secondary 3 students
UK economic output collapses by record 20% in second quarter
GST intelligence detects over Rs 17 cr tax evasion by cement manufacturer in MP
Accused in Lankan gangster case sent to 3 days CB-CID custody
US threat on TikTok is sheer gangster logic and daylight robbery: China