Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infrastructure-focused fiscal stimulus will be key to India's recovery: EY

To give further impetus to recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address stated that the Centre will spend over Rs 110 lakh crore on about 7,000 projects of different sectors under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), EY said in a statement. Sudhir Kapadia, National Tax Leader, EY, said, "The Government of India had already embarked upon significant monetary and fiscal stimuli from March 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:30 IST
Infrastructure-focused fiscal stimulus will be key to India's recovery: EY

Even as economic activities have slowly picked up pace with relaxation in lockdown norms, infrastructure-focused fiscal stimulus will be key to India's recovery, according to consultancy firm EY. To give further impetus to recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address stated that the Centre will spend over Rs 110 lakh crore on about 7,000 projects of different sectors under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), EY said in a statement.

Sudhir Kapadia, National Tax Leader, EY, said, "The Government of India had already embarked upon significant monetary and fiscal stimuli from March 2020. Now with the right policies, regulation, collaboration and investment, we can clear the obstacles to economic advancement." "Furthermore, to rejuvenate India's growth, Centre's capital expenditure will play an important role in creating positive effects on employment, GDP growth and other government priorities such as manufacturing, green energy, among others," he added. EY said it has made a series of immediate and medium-term recommendations on policy and fiscal measures to finance the infrastructure spending of government, which includes public sector borrowing (Centre and states) of 15 per cent of GDP in FY21 to ensure NIP financing for the year.

It has also recommended increasing Centre's fiscal deficit for FY21 to 7 per cent of GDP. As per RBI's revised borrowing programme, fiscal deficit is estimated at 5.6 per cent of the GDP, it said, adding that additional 1.4 per cent (Rs 3 lakh crore) can be financed through deficit monetisation or borrowing from abroad at substantially low interest rates and spent on capex for infrastructure.

"As per official data on the cumulated revenue collections under road and infrastructure cess and health and education cess, of the total collections from these cesses, there is a short transfer of about Rs 2 lakh crore (0.9 per cent of the estimated FY21 nominal GDP) to the specified designated funds. These amounts should be available in the Consolidated Fund of India," the consultancy firm said.

Both put together will provide resources up to Rs 5 lakh crore for potential infrastructure investment in the next few months, it added. "Additional fiscal space can be made available through expenditure restructuring. EY estimates that fiscal space up to 1 per cent of GDP may be released by reduction of revenue expenditure which can be used to augment capital expenditure while keeping the total expenditure at the same level as budgeted for FY21," it said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 76 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,463 new cases, minister among victims

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 76 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,217, while 5,463 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,08,419. Senior minister Siddharth Nath Singh too tested positive for...

Russian prosecutors say no indication of crime against Navalny, no criminal probe needed

The Russian Prosecutor Generals office said on Thursday there was no indication a crime had been committed against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital after what allies say was a poisoning....

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order t...

Govt officials failing to ensure justice for Dalit victims: UP SC/ST Commission member

Om Prakash Naik, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission, has alleged that some government officials were failing to do justice to Dalits who file complaints under the SCST Act. Addressing the media at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020