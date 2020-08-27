Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMDC Q1 net profit slips 54 pc to Rs 531 crore

I am certain, we will see a marked improvement in our performance in the following quarters with the conditions getting normalised," NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:41 IST
NMDC Q1 net profit slips 54 pc to Rs 531 crore

State-owned NMDC on Thursday said its consolidated net profit fell over 54 per cent to Rs 531.35 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of lower income due to COVID-19. The company had posted Rs 1,178 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

In a BSE filing, the company said its total income declined to Rs 2,009 crore in the April-June quarter 2020, from Rs 3,386 crore in the year ago-period. During the quarter under review, the company's expenses stood at Rs 1,250 crore, as against Rs 1,474 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

In a separate statement, the company said its business was impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdowns. "This is a difficult year with the pandemic creating unprecedented situations. I am happy that our performance remains stable despite the challenges we are facing. I am certain, we will see a marked improvement in our performance in the following quarters with the conditions getting normalised," NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner. Besides iron ore, it is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colts, Jets won't practice Thursday to focus on social justice

Two NFL teams announced Thursday morning they were canceling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact i...

'I looked him in the eyes': Pakistan family watches mosque shooter face justice in New Zealand

Around 3 a.m. each morning this week, Khurshid Alam woke up in his Pakistan home to watch survivors give testimony against the man who shot dead 51 worshippers in New Zealand mosques, including his brother, Naeem, and nephew, Talha.Divided ...

India slams Pak for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country. External Affairs Min...

Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins US presidential election: Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has warned Americans that violence will spread in their cities if Democrat Joe Biden, a Trojan horse for the radical left, wins the presidential election against Donald Trump in November. Pence, 61, formally acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020