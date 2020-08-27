MTDC, Taj group sign MoU for tourism centre in Sindhudurg

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Taj group on Thursday signed an MoU for setting up a five-star tourism centre in Sindhudurg district with the hospitality major committing to invest Rs 100 crore in the first phase of the project. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the MoU signing event here, said he favoured granting industry status to the tourism sector and expressed confidence the key segment would get a boost in the post-COVID-19 era.

Tourism, a revenue and employment generating sector of the economy, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. "Tourism has suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown, but it will surely get a boost in the post-COVID-19 era.

Granting industry status to the tourism sector is a unique idea," Thackeray said. The MTDC-Taj group agreement envisages land transfer in Sindhudurg district in coastal Konkan to set up a five-star tourism centre.

According to the MoU, 54.40 hectare of government land in Shiroda Velgarunder Vengurla taluka has been handed over to the Taj group on a 90-year lease. Lease and sub-lease deeds were signed by the two sides in the presence of Thackeray, a statement from the Chief Ministers Officesaid.

The Taj group will invest Rs 100 crore in the first phase of the project, it said. Due to the project, Sindhudurg district will attract domestic and international tourists and employment generation will also get a boost, the statement said.

Another MoU was signed between the state tourism department and Thriving Hotels Pvt Ltd to boost tourism in Tadoba in Chandrapur district, which houses a tiger reserve. Thackeray said tigers in Tadoba, long seashore and forests are wealth of the state.

"We need to project them in the right manner. The state government will work towards boosting the tourism sector," he said. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was also present on the occasion, said tourism was the largest employment generating sector and added the project in Sindhudurg district should be completed on time.

'Everyone who has given land for the project should be trained and given employment, he said. Pawar said the state government will try to get central funds for the coastal road project.

He also supported the idea of granting industry status to the tourism sector. "We have been asked to submit a proposal for industry status to the tourism sector," Pawar said.

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray saidefforts will be made to increase the share of tourism in the states GDP in the next six months. "As part of the ease of doing business, permissions required for hotel business will be reduced," he said.