Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTDC, Taj group sign MoU for tourism centre in Sindhudurg

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the MoU signing event here, said he favoured granting industry status to the tourism sector and expressed confidence the key segment would get a boost in the post-COVID-19 era. Tourism, a revenue and employment generating sector of the economy, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:14 IST
MTDC, Taj group sign MoU for tourism centre in Sindhudurg

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Taj group on Thursday signed an MoU for setting up a five-star tourism centre in Sindhudurg district with the hospitality major committing to invest Rs 100 crore in the first phase of the project. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the MoU signing event here, said he favoured granting industry status to the tourism sector and expressed confidence the key segment would get a boost in the post-COVID-19 era.

Tourism, a revenue and employment generating sector of the economy, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. "Tourism has suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown, but it will surely get a boost in the post-COVID-19 era.

Granting industry status to the tourism sector is a unique idea," Thackeray said. The MTDC-Taj group agreement envisages land transfer in Sindhudurg district in coastal Konkan to set up a five-star tourism centre.

According to the MoU, 54.40 hectare of government land in Shiroda Velgarunder Vengurla taluka has been handed over to the Taj group on a 90-year lease. Lease and sub-lease deeds were signed by the two sides in the presence of Thackeray, a statement from the Chief Ministers Officesaid.

The Taj group will invest Rs 100 crore in the first phase of the project, it said. Due to the project, Sindhudurg district will attract domestic and international tourists and employment generation will also get a boost, the statement said.

Another MoU was signed between the state tourism department and Thriving Hotels Pvt Ltd to boost tourism in Tadoba in Chandrapur district, which houses a tiger reserve. Thackeray said tigers in Tadoba, long seashore and forests are wealth of the state.

"We need to project them in the right manner. The state government will work towards boosting the tourism sector," he said. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was also present on the occasion, said tourism was the largest employment generating sector and added the project in Sindhudurg district should be completed on time.

'Everyone who has given land for the project should be trained and given employment, he said. Pawar said the state government will try to get central funds for the coastal road project.

He also supported the idea of granting industry status to the tourism sector. "We have been asked to submit a proposal for industry status to the tourism sector," Pawar said.

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray saidefforts will be made to increase the share of tourism in the states GDP in the next six months. "As part of the ease of doing business, permissions required for hotel business will be reduced," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM

Agriculture was an essential part of the countrys economy and there should bea shift inthe negative attitude that it was not profitable, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday. The country should be self-reliant in fo...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm. NATION DEL115 LD NEET-JEE Over 17 lakh admit cards for NEET-JEE downloaded Govt, says students want exams to be conducted at any cost New Delhi The government on Thursday defended its move to g...

Looking forward to learn from Russell: Banton

Talented English batsman Tom Banton, who impressed with his performances for Somerset in last years T20 Blast, is looking forward to learn from star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell during his Kolkata Knight Riders stint in the upcomin...

Germany calls on citizens to stop travelling to high-risk countries

Germany on Thursday called on its citizens to stop traveling to countries and regions considered to have a high risk related to the coronavirus pandemic and announced plans for stricter quarantine rules.It has turned out that a disproportio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020