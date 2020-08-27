Left Menu
Development News Edition

US economy plunged an annualised 31.7% in second quarter

The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10 per cent annualised loss in 1958. Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world's largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:14 IST
US economy plunged an annualised 31.7% in second quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The US economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7 per cent during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record. The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9 per cent annualised contraction it had estimated at the end of July. The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10 per cent annualised loss in 1958.

Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world's largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections. The U.S. economy fell an annualised 5 per cent in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus began to make its presence felt in February and March. A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested that the economy began to recover in June with third quarter growth estimated to be around 20 per cent annualised.

But economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained and the government's financial support has faded. "As we approach the fall, we see four important risks for the economy: a failure to provide further fiscal stimulus, a second wave of COVID-19 infection during the flu season, major election uncertainty and rising trade tensions with China," said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Unemployment is still high at 10.2 per cent, and roughly 1 million people are applying for jobless aid each week even as the amount of aid they receive has shrunk. Consumer confidence has tumbled. Though the stock market and home sales are surging, the broader economy shows signs of stalling, and millions face potential evictions from their homes. The challenges reflect the unusual nature of the downturn. Many U.S. households have increased their savings and paid off debt—which could either signal a hesitancy to spend as they have in the past or pent-up demand that could be unleashed once the pandemic ends.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM to approach village heads to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocol

As coronavirus cases see an upswing in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he would be writing to village heads to ensure the enforcement of safety protocol to check the spread of the infection. He was reviewing the COVI...

Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM

Agriculture was an essential part of the countrys economy and there should bea shift inthe negative attitude that it was not profitable, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday. The country should be self-reliant in fo...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm. NATION DEL115 LD NEET-JEE Over 17 lakh admit cards for NEET-JEE downloaded Govt, says students want exams to be conducted at any cost New Delhi The government on Thursday defended its move to g...

Looking forward to learn from Russell: Banton

Talented English batsman Tom Banton, who impressed with his performances for Somerset in last years T20 Blast, is looking forward to learn from star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell during his Kolkata Knight Riders stint in the upcomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020