Karnataka asks manufacturers of medical oxygen to augment production

It also asked Hospitals/Medical Institutions/Refilling Units to contact the Assistant Drugs Controllers of the respective area to resolve any issue relating to short supply of medical oxygen. The circular dated Wednesday said the government recognizes administration of medical oxygen is essential in critical patients requiring hospitalization to prevent or control complications arising out of COVID-19 infections, in view of surge in cases.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:34 IST
With surge in demand due to COVID-19 reasons, the Karnataka government has directed manufacturers of medical oxygen to augment production and supply it without interruption. It has also asked hospitals and medical institutions to contact Assistant Drugs Controllers of the respective area to resolve any issue relating to shortage of supply.

"All the manufacturers of Medical Oxygen are hereby directed to augment the production and supply liquid medical oxygen without any interruptions to meet the proportional demand irrespective of the exclusivity of the vendors as per the MoU entered into between the hospital and the supplier," a circular by Principal Secretary Commerce and Industries department Gaurav Gupta said. It also asked Hospitals/Medical Institutions/Refilling Units to contact the Assistant Drugs Controllers of the respective area to resolve any issue relating to short supply of medical oxygen.

The circular dated Wednesday said the government recognizes administration of medical oxygen is essential in critical patients requiring hospitalization to prevent or control complications arising out of COVID-19 infections, in view of surge in cases. However, despite this it is noticed that there is delay in supply of Liquid Oxygen to health institutions, hospitals or refilling units by the stakeholders.

"This tantamounts to denial of supply of requisite quantity of medical oxygen to needed persons which in turn amounts to violation of provisions of law." Last week Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, conceding that there are some issues in supply of oxygen to hospitals as there is huge demand, had directed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all hospitals in the state, amid growing demand. He also said the government was planning to establish new liquid oxygen plants to meet the high demand.

Recently several patients from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences here had to be shifted to various hospitals in the city during the night as the medical facility was short of oxygen supply.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

